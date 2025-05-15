The Discontinued Burger King Menu Item That Redditors Still Yearn For

One of the best and worst things about fast food restaurants is how often the menu can change. While some tried-and-true greats stay with a chain from the start (like Arby's original roast beef sandwich or Five Guys' peanut oil fries), others can be discontinued almost without warning, never to return. Once these items are gone, they often fade into the stuff of fast food legend, fondly remembered on nostalgia pages and social media threads but usually not gaining enough traction to make the chain reconsider its decision.

This seems to be the case with Burger King's chicken tenders, which became a popular talking point on a Reddit thread about discontinued fast foods. One commenter complained the "chicken tenders from BK were so good back in the day [but] now they're just generic and boring." Another agreed the tenders were "nice and peppery [and] full of flavor."

Launched in 1985, Burger King chicken tenders went through several major changes before being officially scrapped in 2012 and relaunched as chicken nuggets. Although the exact reason for the tenders' discontinuation wasn't explained by the restaurant, it's possible the recipe was changed to help Burger King compete with McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, which was the original reason Burger King brought its chicken tenders out back in the '80s.