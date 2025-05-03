Discontinued Culver's Menu Items That You May Never Eat Again

Culver's first opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984, and while some things have changed at the restaurant over the years, others have remained pretty consistent. For example, the chain is still best known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, with co-founder Craig Culver falling in love with the latter while he was in college. Today, Culver's burgers are so well-regarded that celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern ranked them above all other fast food burgers.

However, not every menu item is as durable as the ButterBurger. Culver's has expanded far beyond Wisconsin over the course of four decades, so it makes sense that its menu has seen some changes. The chain has added certain items, removed others, and even brought back some offerings for a limited time. Using social media websites such as Reddit, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, plus press releases and stories from local and national publications, we compiled a list of menu items that are no longer available at Culver's. Here are 14 of the items you won't find on the chain's menu any time soon — some of which are still missed by customers years after their discontinuation.