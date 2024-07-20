Culver's CurderBurger May Be Gone, But With This Tip It's Not Forgotten

Culver's, the beloved Wisconsin-born chain restaurant, is known for three things: ButterBurgers, fried cheese curds, and frozen custard. In the spring of 2021, when the company announced it was combining two of those ingredients into one magnificent curd-topped ButterBurger — a cheeseburger beyond anybody's wildest dreams — the idea seemed too good to be true. And, well, it was. This was April 1, 2021. The announcement had been an April Fools' Day joke.

But the response to the prank was so enthusiastic that Culver's, which today has locations across the country, decided to go ahead and make this dream a reality: The people had spoken, and they demanded the CurderBurger. Since debuting it for real in October 2021, Culver's has brought the artery-clogging invention back on special occasions — and even let The Takeout in on the process behind the CurderBurger's creation. Still, it's not available year-round. In the meantime, Culver's still serves its Deluxe ButterBurgers and cheese curds — you can order each separately, pile some cheese curds on top of a burger patty, and make a CurderBurger of your own. With the ingredients at your fingertips, in other words, you can make the magic happen yourself.

