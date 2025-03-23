What Fast Food Restaurants Use Peanut Oil?
Peanut allergies are among the most common allergies in the US, affecting roughly 2 percent of the population. For many people, even trace amounts can trigger a life-threatening reaction. So why do major chains fry food in peanut oil?
From a business perspective, peanut oil has a lot going for it. It has a high smoke point and a neutral flavor, a holy-grail cooking oil combo. It's easy to use and re-use, too. It's even healthy in moderation, with plenty of vitamin E and monounsaturated fats.
Some people with allergies can still enjoy a spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A — even though the chain fries their chicken in peanut oil. But allergies aren't one-size-fits-all, and different people have different levels of comfort. Unlike prepackaged food, restaurants typically aren't required to disclose allergens. Even if chains disclose the information voluntarily, peanut oil might not make the list. However, there are some chains you should definitely skip if you want to avoid peanut oil — and some chains that take extra steps to accommodate allergies.
Which fast food restaurants use peanut oil?
It's hard to say exactly which chains use peanut oil. Different regional suppliers may use slightly different ingredients and all fast food menus are subject to change. Plus, chains aren't required to disclose the use of peanut oil on their allergy guides since it doesn't meet the FDA standard for an allergen. That's because highly refined peanut oil has the peanut proteins removed and it's these proteins that people are allergic to. Two major chains — Chick-fil-A and Five Guys — are well known for using peanut oil. Chick-fil-A maintains its fried chicken is allergy-safe, explaining that the oil fits the FDA standard for refined oils.
Five Guys is unapologetic: The company has publicly stated that complimentary peanuts and peanut oil fries are part of its brand identity. It does take steps to avoid triggering allergies, though. Stores feature warning signs and company policy keeps customers from bringing peanuts outside so they won't accidentally trigger passersby. Stores are even designed with allergies in mind — the chain keeps boxes of peanut oil on display to alert customers to its presence.
Fast food restaurants that don't use peanut oil
Not all chains use peanut oil. Some, like Chipotle and In-N-Out, keep peanuts off their menus entirely (while noting that cross-contamination is still possible.) The oil blend that McDonald's uses for its famous fries is peanut-free and the chain makes an effort to keep peanuts off of major menu items. The exception? Some McFlurry flavors.
KFC keeps peanuts to a minimum, too. The chain discloses it fries food in soybean oil — going above and beyond FDA regulations. However, the menu isn't entirely peanut-free: KFC still serves Reese's Peanut Butter Pie.
P.F. Chang's and Red Robin both feature peanut products on their menus. However, both chains have special protocols for diners with allergies and encourage patrons to talk to their servers. Red Robin has a particularly allergy-friendly reputation. The chain even has a feature where diners can search for allergies by location, since menus can vary from place to place. Still, you should take precautions whenever you're dining out with food allergies — and respect your own comfort level.