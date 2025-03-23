What Fast Food Restaurants Use Peanut Oil?

Peanut allergies are among the most common allergies in the US, affecting roughly 2 percent of the population. For many people, even trace amounts can trigger a life-threatening reaction. So why do major chains fry food in peanut oil?

From a business perspective, peanut oil has a lot going for it. It has a high smoke point and a neutral flavor, a holy-grail cooking oil combo. It's easy to use and re-use, too. It's even healthy in moderation, with plenty of vitamin E and monounsaturated fats.

Some people with allergies can still enjoy a spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A — even though the chain fries their chicken in peanut oil. But allergies aren't one-size-fits-all, and different people have different levels of comfort. Unlike prepackaged food, restaurants typically aren't required to disclose allergens. Even if chains disclose the information voluntarily, peanut oil might not make the list. However, there are some chains you should definitely skip if you want to avoid peanut oil — and some chains that take extra steps to accommodate allergies.