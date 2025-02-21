Why Five Guys Exclusively Uses Peanut Oil To Make Fries

Any fast food burger chain knows that crunchy, salty, perfectly fried French fries are what keep the customers coming back. While McDonald's is infamous for previously using beef tallow in their fries, Five Guys has made it a point to publicize that they exclusively use peanut oil to make their fries. On their website, Five Guys states that their fries are "cooked in pure, cholesterol-free, 100% peanut oil."

Since its founding, the Virginia-based chain has used peanut oil as their brand standard to ensure consistent, delicious results across all locations. To also differentiate their brand from other burger joints, Five Guys' pride themselves on avoiding frozen or pre-processed food, and their fries are a testament to that. The tubers are hand-cut, soaked in water to remove starches, and then fried twice in peanut oil to maintain their signature texture.

While this certainly makes the chain a no-go for people with severe nut allergies, Five Guys is so committed to their peanut passion that they also offer open boxes of complimentary in-shell peanuts. While it might seem kind of random to offer people free peanuts while they wait for a burger and milkshake, Five Guys actually has a pretty good reason for this. Since their burgers take a bit longer to cook, they decided to offer a free, salty snack for customers while they wait. It holds off any hangry attitudes, and keeps diners occupied in a booth while they wait for that well-done burger.