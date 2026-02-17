11 Things You'll Want To Know About Starbucks' Coffee Beans

Everyone knows Starbucks, even if they don't stop by on a daily basis for their morning fix. If, though, you do stop in regularly, then you're probably pretty intimately familiar with the brand's offerings, seasonal product drops, and secret menu items — even the ones baristas wish you'd stop ordering. But while you know exactly what goes into your personal order, from a pump of this to a shot of that, do you really know all that much about the beans that are responsible for bringing the entire drink to life?

These aren't just any ol' coffee beans, because, at the end of the day, coffee beans can vary vastly. A multitude of factors are at a play when it comes to determining how a coffee bean will impact the flavor of the end beverage. Not only does geography and where the beans are grown play a role, but so do the conditions under which the beans were grown. What's the soil like? What's the altitude? How much rain was there? Then, you get into how the coffee beans were roasted, followed by how the beans were ground (or not ground) and stored.

All these factors are instruments in a broader orchestra that leads to the song in your cup — and that means that every choice Starbucks makes about its beans matters. So, settle in and get to know the chain's beans a little better. You might just find that you appreciate them more.