13 Things You Might Want To Toss From Your Fridge And Freezer

Most of us don't have a fridge that would be worthy of the fridgescaping trend on social media. We're doing our best, tossing groceries and leftovers into the fridge and freezer in a somewhat organized way — or at least organized enough for us to know more or less where things are when we need them. We're not really thinking about aesthetics. However, even if you don't care how your fridge and freezer look, you may still want to care about ensuring that everything contained within is safe to eat at a later date.

If you look hard enough, chances are likely that you can find a few forgotten items in either space. Maybe it's a bag of spinach that you swore you'd eat on Monday, but you ordered pizza instead and now the spinach is a bag of brown slime. Maybe it's a condiment you purchased a year ago because you needed one tablespoon of it for a recipe, and you haven't touched it since.

Whatever the case, some of these items need to go because either they're simply not safe to eat anymore, or even if they are safe, they're not really going to be enjoyable to consume. Here are the things you might want to toss from your fridge and freezer, right now.