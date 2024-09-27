How Long Will Open Canned Food Last In The Fridge?

Canned food is such a convenience today, it's difficult to imagine cooking without it. Many of us keep a pantry well-stocked with these ribbed tins for any situation that might arise, be it surprise dinner guests or a natural disaster. It's always reassuring to know there's plenty of food in the cupboard. You can even eat food straight out of the can (after washing the top, naturally) — but how long do you have to use a canned item once you've opened it and stashed it in the fridge?

It actually depends on the make-up of the food that is contained within. Foods that are considered high in acid, like anything tomato-based or citrus-based, and especially those items that are pickled or contain vinegar, like canned sauerkraut, will keep for up to a week in the fridge, covered in their original can. Low-acid canned foods – most vegetables, like peas and corn, canned meat like Spam or chicken, and soup – are good for up to four days in the fridge, covered in the can.

There are no safety hazards associated with keeping the food in its original can, but for the sake of flavor, it may be preferable to instead place the leftovers into a storage container made of glass or plastic, with an airtight lid. A glass container in particular will give you the opportunity to monitor the food for visual signs of spoilage.