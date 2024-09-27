How Long Will Open Canned Food Last In The Fridge?
Canned food is such a convenience today, it's difficult to imagine cooking without it. Many of us keep a pantry well-stocked with these ribbed tins for any situation that might arise, be it surprise dinner guests or a natural disaster. It's always reassuring to know there's plenty of food in the cupboard. You can even eat food straight out of the can (after washing the top, naturally) — but how long do you have to use a canned item once you've opened it and stashed it in the fridge?
It actually depends on the make-up of the food that is contained within. Foods that are considered high in acid, like anything tomato-based or citrus-based, and especially those items that are pickled or contain vinegar, like canned sauerkraut, will keep for up to a week in the fridge, covered in their original can. Low-acid canned foods – most vegetables, like peas and corn, canned meat like Spam or chicken, and soup – are good for up to four days in the fridge, covered in the can.
There are no safety hazards associated with keeping the food in its original can, but for the sake of flavor, it may be preferable to instead place the leftovers into a storage container made of glass or plastic, with an airtight lid. A glass container in particular will give you the opportunity to monitor the food for visual signs of spoilage.
How long canned goods will last unopened
In the same vein as keeping your opened canned goods refrigerated, your unopened canned food will stay good according to the make-up of what's inside. Foods high in acid stay at their peak quality for 18 months, which is a much shorter time period than the up-to-five years that low-acid foods will keep to their best condition.
However, that's just how long the food will look and taste its best. You can certainly eat canned goods after these timeframes, though the quality will likely have dropped in some manner. In fact, you can typically eat canned food that has passed its expiration date, provided it doesn't show any signs of spoiling and the can is still undamaged.
You might pause for thought if the can is severely dented, though, or there is a prominent amount of rust on the can. A swelling can is never a good sign either, as it indicates that the food has been compromised. If your canned goods display any of these physical characteristics, it's probably time to toss them and replace them with new cans.