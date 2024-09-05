Here's How Long Canned Sauerkraut Lasts After Opening
Although it did not originate in Germany, sauerkraut can be traced back to Germany as early as the 14th century. Germans brought their recipes over to the States during the immigration waves of the 1700 and 1800s. Three hundred years later and we're still enjoying this tangy side, with everything from hot dogs, to pork on New Year's Day, to Polish sausage. While you can certainly make sauerkraut at home (like with this Hour Kraut recipe), it comes conveniently canned at the supermarket. But how long do you have to eat this hunky food once the can has been opened?
Once you've taken a can opener to your sauerkraut, you have up to a week to finish this acidic food (but it can start to turn in as little as five days). The USDA states that while you can put leftover sauerkraut in the fridge in its can, with some sort of cover on top, for the sake of taste it's best to put your leftovers in an airtight container — whether that be glass or plastic (as long as it has a lid that seals shut).
Tips for storing your sauerkraut
As mentioned, sauerkraut keeps best in an airtight container, and it will retain its freshness for as long as possible if stored in the coolest part of your fridge: On a lower shelf, near the back. This will keep it as insulated as possible from the temperature fluctuations that can occur every time you open the refrigerator door.
Sauerkraut also freezes very well, so if you've opened a can and don't think you'll eat the rest within the prescribed five-to-seven days, put it in a freezer-safe airtight container or plastic bag, and it'll keep at peak quality for about two months. (While the freezer actually stops the process that makes sauerkraut go bad, the quality may start to degrade after two months.)
Finally, a word about storing unopened cans of sauerkraut. Canned sauerkraut is shelf-stable and it will actually stay good for up to five years. However, it should be kept away from light and heat — your cool, dark pantry is ideal. If you find a can of sauerkraut tucked away in the back and the can is bulging or appears to be damaged, toss it in the garbage to be safe.
The signs your sauerkraut has spoiled
It might seem difficult to tell whether or not your sauerkraut has spoiled — after all, it's supposed to smell, well, sour, right? While that is the case, good sauerkraut has a certain freshness and crispness to its scent, and spoiled sauerkraut will reek of something rotten and rancid. If your sauerkraut has developed even the slightest "off" odor, pitch it — there could be harmful-if-ingested bacteria lurking within, and you don't want to play around with that.
There is also how the sauerkraut looks. Throw away any of this fermented cabbage dish that has changed color significantly or has developed a slime or gone mushy. The number one tell that your sauerkraut is spoiled, though, is the presence of mold. Mold can come in a variety of colors, and it might even be difficult to spot initially if it's white — but when you do see it, it means your canned kraut has reached the end of its life.