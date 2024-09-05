Here's How Long Canned Sauerkraut Lasts After Opening

Although it did not originate in Germany, sauerkraut can be traced back to Germany as early as the 14th century. Germans brought their recipes over to the States during the immigration waves of the 1700 and 1800s. Three hundred years later and we're still enjoying this tangy side, with everything from hot dogs, to pork on New Year's Day, to Polish sausage. While you can certainly make sauerkraut at home (like with this Hour Kraut recipe), it comes conveniently canned at the supermarket. But how long do you have to eat this hunky food once the can has been opened?

Once you've taken a can opener to your sauerkraut, you have up to a week to finish this acidic food (but it can start to turn in as little as five days). The USDA states that while you can put leftover sauerkraut in the fridge in its can, with some sort of cover on top, for the sake of taste it's best to put your leftovers in an airtight container — whether that be glass or plastic (as long as it has a lid that seals shut).