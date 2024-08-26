Here's Why Canned Food Always Comes In A Ribbed Tin

In addition to making the can stronger, the ridges on a can help it withstand heat. During the canning process, the contents are sealed and then brought to high temperatures to kill off any bacteria, helping to ensure that the food inside stays safe to eat. This heating process causes the contents to expand, creating pressure within the can. The ribbed design allows the can to flex slightly under this pressure, accommodating the expansion without cracking or bursting open.

These ridges also help the can remain intact after it leaves the factory, when it might have to endure extreme temperatures during transport and storage. Whether in a hot warehouse or a cold delivery truck, the ridges help to keep the can secure, protecting the food inside until its expiration date — though that food might still be good long afterward.

This is especially important when you consider food safety. If a can develops an unseen dent or crack, it could compromise the seal, allowing bacteria to enter and making the food inside unsafe to eat. This trusty ribbed design is the result of more than a century of innovation that started with a container that wasn't even a can.