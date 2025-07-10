The Best Way To Remove Nasty Fridge Smells Isn't Just A Fad

Using activated charcoal is a smart start, but if your fridge still smells off afterward, it may be time to ask yourself how often you clean your fridge. You can start by giving your fridge a deep clean, which will require you to remove everything (yes, even the condiments) and wipe down all surfaces with warm, soapy water. Don't forget the drawers and crevices where liquid can pool and spoil over time.

Next, do a quick audit of what you're storing. Check for anything past its prime or sealed improperly as those are known culprits. Something as simple as chopped onions in an open container can taint the whole fridge with their smell. If you're storing smelly foods like blue cheese or marinated meat, consider using a vacuum-sealed container. You can also use better organization to reduce the likelihood of produce being forgotten.

Day to day, make a habit of cleaning spills immediately. That sticky residue under a jam jar might seem like it can wait, but over time it attracts bacteria which will produce sour odors. If you can, avoid overstuffing the refrigerator. Air circulation matters. If cold air can't flow, certain areas will get warmer and promote spoilage, which leads to more odors.

All in all, activated charcoal is a good place to start, but it works even better when paired with a little maintenance and awareness. Once you've got those habits down, opening your fridge will be a breath of fresh air.