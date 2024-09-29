The Fridge Organization Tip That'll Save Your Produce From Being Forgotten

There's a funny trend on TikTok where people dramatically show their old, unused, mostly unopened produce being replaced by a new container of the same thing. See ya next week, same time, same place, it suggests. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you're struggling to remember those leafy greens, bright bell peppers, or crisp apples that you picked up at the store with the best of intentions, listen up.

Why not consider storing your often-forgotten produce where you'll actually see it and remember to use it? That means taking it out of the crisper drawer (more on that in a bit) and putting it on your fridge shelves or even in the door, so it's within eyesight every time you open your refrigerator.

You might be thinking the crisper drawer is the ideal location for produce. So, why would you remove everything that's supposed to go in there and put it somewhere else? Well, think of it this way. Would you rather everything be in the crisper drawer, forgotten and rotting away in its ideal environment, or would you prefer to actually see and eat your fruits and veggies before they wilt away? (Produce isn't on list of things you that you shouldn't store in the door, by the way.)