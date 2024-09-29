The Fridge Organization Tip That'll Save Your Produce From Being Forgotten
There's a funny trend on TikTok where people dramatically show their old, unused, mostly unopened produce being replaced by a new container of the same thing. See ya next week, same time, same place, it suggests. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you're struggling to remember those leafy greens, bright bell peppers, or crisp apples that you picked up at the store with the best of intentions, listen up.
Why not consider storing your often-forgotten produce where you'll actually see it and remember to use it? That means taking it out of the crisper drawer (more on that in a bit) and putting it on your fridge shelves or even in the door, so it's within eyesight every time you open your refrigerator.
You might be thinking the crisper drawer is the ideal location for produce. So, why would you remove everything that's supposed to go in there and put it somewhere else? Well, think of it this way. Would you rather everything be in the crisper drawer, forgotten and rotting away in its ideal environment, or would you prefer to actually see and eat your fruits and veggies before they wilt away? (Produce isn't on list of things you that you shouldn't store in the door, by the way.)
How to store your produce on the fridge shelf or door so that it lasts
If you opt to keep your produce somewhere not in the crisper drawer, you will want to prepare it for the less-than-perfect conditions of the shelves or the door. First and foremost, that means not giving it a wash when you bring it home. It sounds counterintuitive, but washing your produce before stashing it away may actually promote bacterial growth, as the excess moisture creates a damp environment. Instead, wash the fruit or vegetable right before using or consuming it. You can also help prevent produce from getting slimy by making sure it's thoroughly dry before stashing it in the fridge.
You can avoid one of these food storage mistakes by actually keeping your produce in a container, whether it's a resealable plastic bag, a reusable bag, or even clear glass containers with airtight lids. You will want them to be mostly see-through, though, so you can tell what is contained within (and keep on top of signs of spoilage). You might have to cut up some of your produce to fit inside these containers, and while it's more work upfront, it is extremely handy having ready-to-eat fruits and veggies at your fingertips.