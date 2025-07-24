How Grind Size Impacts The Flavor Of Your Coffee (For Better Or Worse)

It's a respectable thing to grind your own coffee instead of buying a bag of pre-ground beans (or instant coffee). It means your palette has reached the point where you can't deny that freshly ground beans instantly makes home-brewed coffee taste better. If you're just getting started with grinding your own beans, don't be surprised if the flavor isn't immediately where you want it to be. There's a lot to consider — what's your grind size, for example?

That term may sound like it's related to skateboarding, but grind size refers to the size of coffee grounds, not how many steps you can grind down. Are you working with big, coarse chunks or finely ground particles, and which is better? For help, we turned to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a former barista who runs Home Coffee Expert.

According to Woodburn-Simmonds, the size of your grounds has an enormous impact on your coffee's flavor. "The grind size affects how quickly the flavors from the coffee grounds are extracted while brewing," he told The Takeout. "A finer grind size will extract more quickly and a coarser grind size more slowly due to the 'surface area to volume ratio.'" In coffee terms, extracting refers to how well the water is pulling compounds from the grounds which adds big flavor into your coffee. Smaller grind sizes will get you more flavor more quickly.