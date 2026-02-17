14 Easy Cocktails For Ginger Ale Fans

Alcohol is in ginger ale's DNA. The difference between ginger ale and ginger beer is that key ingredient. Though commercial ginger beers today typically only contain trace amounts of alcohol, that wasn't the case when it was invented in England during the early 19th century. Brewed from ginger, water, lemon juice, and sugar, it would've been one of the stronger pints at your local, with two to three times the ABV of today's average Budweiser or Guinness.

It wasn't until the mid-1800s that non-alcoholic ginger ale came to be in Ireland. A Canadian pharmacist named John McGlaughlin crafted his own spin on the Emerald Isle original in 1904, thus creating the famous Canada Dry Ginger Ale — dry, as opposed to golden, which is much more full-bodied and gingery, and not as commonly seen in grocery stores.

Along with swing jazz, talking pictures, and hip flasks, ginger ale came into its own during Prohibition. Billed as the perfect mixer for often abysmal-tasting hooch, the popularity of the beverage soared, and Canada Dry grew to be a lucrative and omnipresent brand. The ginger ale industry in general became flooded, with breweries having to manufacture soft drinks as a survival tactic during the decade-long alcohol ban. Thankfully, those days are long over. Any American of legal drinking age is allowed to have a cocktail, and one of the ideal mixers of the era hasn't gone anywhere. Here are 14 easy-to-make mixed drinks for those who love their ginger ale.