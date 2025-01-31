What's The Difference Between Ginger Ale And Ginger Beer?

Ginger ale and ginger beer sound like pretty much the same thing. After all, they're both carbonated, sweet drinks flavored with ginger. But, despite those similarities, ginger ale and ginger beer aren't the same beverage at all. Ginger ale is the sweeter of the two, with a light ginger flavor and no real kick to it. This is the drink lots of parents give their kids to soothe an upset stomach.

Ginger beer, however, has a much stronger and more intense flavor. It's got lots of carbonation and also comes with the bracing heat you get from concentrated ginger. What's particularly interesting about ginger beer is that it's fermented, which is where it originally gets its carbonation from. But, that fermentation can also create a bit of alcohol as a byproduct. Despite this, you don't need to bring your ID to buy ginger beer most of the time — there's usually only trace amounts of alcohol, if any, in modern store-bought ginger beers. And, where that carbonation comes directly from the fermentation processes in some natural ginger beers, most modern versions simply use carbon dioxide to add those crisp bubbles.