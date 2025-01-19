The Restaurant Chain Where You Can Drink The Original Mai Tai

The Mai Tai is one of North America's most popular summer drinks. People love how its fruity freshness instantly transports them to a beautiful beach in a tropical destination like Hawaii. But, in reality, the drink was invented in Oakland, California. Yes, the Mai Tai has absolutely nothing to do with Polynesia except that, according to lore, Tahitians were the first to drink it.

The story goes like this: After learning about rums in Cuba, Victor J. Bergeron, now best known as Trader Vic, opened a tiki-themed restaurant and bar. One fateful day in 1944, he made a simple rum cocktail for a Tahitian guest who happily responded to the drink by saying, "Mai tai roa ae!" which translates to "out of this world!" Happy with his new invention, Trader Vic decided to start selling it regularly, to the enthusiastic approval of pretty much everyone. The original Mai Tai recipe had lime, orgeat (an almond syrup), orange curaçao, rock candy, and 17-year-old Wray and Nephew rum. The drink became so popular that it is said to have caused a shortage of the specific rum, so the recipe had to start using 15-year-old bottles instead. As the years passed, the drink evolved, especially when it was sent to Hawaiian hotels in the 1950s to feed into the Hollywoodized idea tourists had of the state. Once it got here, pineapples and orange juice were added for heightened sweetness, as this went better with tourists' tastes.