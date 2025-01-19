The Restaurant Chain Where You Can Drink The Original Mai Tai
The Mai Tai is one of North America's most popular summer drinks. People love how its fruity freshness instantly transports them to a beautiful beach in a tropical destination like Hawaii. But, in reality, the drink was invented in Oakland, California. Yes, the Mai Tai has absolutely nothing to do with Polynesia except that, according to lore, Tahitians were the first to drink it.
The story goes like this: After learning about rums in Cuba, Victor J. Bergeron, now best known as Trader Vic, opened a tiki-themed restaurant and bar. One fateful day in 1944, he made a simple rum cocktail for a Tahitian guest who happily responded to the drink by saying, "Mai tai roa ae!" which translates to "out of this world!" Happy with his new invention, Trader Vic decided to start selling it regularly, to the enthusiastic approval of pretty much everyone. The original Mai Tai recipe had lime, orgeat (an almond syrup), orange curaçao, rock candy, and 17-year-old Wray and Nephew rum. The drink became so popular that it is said to have caused a shortage of the specific rum, so the recipe had to start using 15-year-old bottles instead. As the years passed, the drink evolved, especially when it was sent to Hawaiian hotels in the 1950s to feed into the Hollywoodized idea tourists had of the state. Once it got here, pineapples and orange juice were added for heightened sweetness, as this went better with tourists' tastes.
Where can you try the original Mai Tai?
Although at the height of its popularity, Trader Vic's had many locations in the U.S., many of them closed when people started seeing fake Polynesian tiki bars as cheesy. One of these locations was the original one in Oakland. The franchise (and other brands it owns) still has 25 locations in 11 countries, including Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Germany, and Seychelles. In the U.S., you'll find a Trader Vic's in Atlanta, Georgia, and Emeryville, California. There is also a location at San Jose Airport, and another one will soon open at Oakland International Airport. While we wouldn't be enthusiastic about the uninspired menu that Disneyfies Polynesian culture, we do think the chain is worth visiting just to try the original Mai Tai.
If you're in the mood for more than one drink, you can try different variations. You can order, for instance, a mango, guava, or passion fruit Mai Tai. Go hardcore by getting the SF Mai Tai, which adds a float of 151-proof rum, or throw caution to the wind with a vodka Tai. The latter is not our shot of rum, but it's worth a try. And if you don't foresee a trip to Atlanta, Emeryville, or San Jose anytime in the near future, you can easily make the cocktail at home — just make sure you use rhum agricole for a better approximation to the authentic recipe.