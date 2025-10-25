The Gen Z Beer Trend That Has Some People Freaking Out
It's no secret that Gen Z loves a food trend. From Dalgona coffee's viral moment during the pandemic, to the TikTok-famous "pink sauce," there are plenty of ways Gen Z likes to shake up the food world. But one trend has been causing controversy among beer drinkers, as some members of that generation have been enjoying their beer "on the rocks" — that is, with actual ice in it — and sometimes along with other mix-ins like lime juice.
Iced beer enthusiasts may praise the extra chill that ice brings to a glass of beer, and according to the New York Post, TikTok creator @isabeleatsblog says it's the most refreshing way to enjoy it. Opponents say that beer should never be served on ice, as it potentially adds too much water to the brew — which is already relatively high in water content — diluting both the flavor and the alcohol content. However, Gen Z, who are known for annoying bartenders by not opening bar tabs, and generally drinking less alcohol because of social media compared to older generations, are seemingly unbothered by this, and may be more interested in a drink's "refreshment factor" than in getting tipsy. Meanwhile, there are those on social media who try to compromise by specifying that only certain beers should be iced. Those usually include lighter, lager-style beers like America's most popular beer, Michelob Ultra, or a crisp Modelo.
Skip the ice and quench your thirst with a beer cocktail
Whether or not you like ice in your beer, you can use beer for more than just a beverage to drink on its own. Multiple cocktails incorporate beer as a base, along with other mixers, or even other forms of alcohol. One classic is a shandy, which is a mixture of beer and lemonade or fizzy lemon soda, and is popular in Britain. For a special-occasion drink, the black velvet cocktail — made from a dark stout, like Guinness, and a sparkling wine like prosecco or Champagne — is featured in Ian Fleming's original "James Bond" novels. You can even make flavored ice by freezing fruit juice, turning any iced beer into a cocktail in and of itself.
While the "iced beer trend" is typically associated with lighter beers, beer cocktails can be made with all different types of beer. If you like the flavor of higher-alcohol beers (Some of the strongest beers in the world can have over 25% ABV in extreme cases), but don't want to get too tipsy, using a mixer like soda or fruit juice to turn the beer into a shandy or a cocktail like the beermosa can be a great way to lower the alcohol content, while adding an extra component to the flavor of your favorite brew.