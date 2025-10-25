The Gen Z Beer Trend That Has Some People Freaking Out

It's no secret that Gen Z loves a food trend. From Dalgona coffee's viral moment during the pandemic, to the TikTok-famous "pink sauce," there are plenty of ways Gen Z likes to shake up the food world. But one trend has been causing controversy among beer drinkers, as some members of that generation have been enjoying their beer "on the rocks" — that is, with actual ice in it — and sometimes along with other mix-ins like lime juice.

Iced beer enthusiasts may praise the extra chill that ice brings to a glass of beer, and according to the New York Post, TikTok creator @isabeleatsblog says it's the most refreshing way to enjoy it. Opponents say that beer should never be served on ice, as it potentially adds too much water to the brew — which is already relatively high in water content — diluting both the flavor and the alcohol content. However, Gen Z, who are known for annoying bartenders by not opening bar tabs, and generally drinking less alcohol because of social media compared to older generations, are seemingly unbothered by this, and may be more interested in a drink's "refreshment factor" than in getting tipsy. Meanwhile, there are those on social media who try to compromise by specifying that only certain beers should be iced. Those usually include lighter, lager-style beers like America's most popular beer, Michelob Ultra, or a crisp Modelo.