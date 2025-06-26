The Gen Z Habit That Annoys Bartenders

As Generation Z continues to age — with the oldest members of the generation currently being 28 — bartenders and servers have had a few years to grow accustomed to the drinking habits and etiquette of Zoomers. While we already know how regularly Gen Z and Millennials look at the phone while they eat and drink, bartenders have found one trend among Zoomers to be especially infuriating — they never want to open up tabs at the bar.

Opening a tab is a practice that sees drinkers leave their credit or debit cards with the bartender, charging drinks to it throughout their time at the bar and paying it all at the end of their visit. Gen Z has utilized the system remarkably less in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, much to bartenders' dismay. Tabs are supposed to make things easier for everyone, as bartenders are more efficient when they don't need to ring up every round of drinks. Without the use of tabs, bartenders are slowed down, customers get less satisfactory service, and everyone involved is having a worse time.