Goodbye Modelo — Americans Have A New Favorite Beer
An effort two decades in the making has finally come to fruition for Anheuser-Busch. Despite being considered a cheap beer to avoid, according to customer reviews (and ranking near the bottom of our own taste test of America's top-selling beers), Michelob Ultra has become king of the hill among beer brands. By topping the sales by volume charts for 2025, it has ousted Modelo Especial as America's best-selling beer.
While its lower caloric content certainly appealed to many people, some of Michelob Ultra's success can also be credited to aggressive marketing campaigns, which helped the brand gain notoriety at major sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup, NBA games, and the PGA tour. That falls in line with Michelob Ultra's focus on folks with active lifestyles. And going forward, it plans to continue partnering with athletic competitions such as the 2028 Olympic Games and the 2026 World Cup.
More people are seeing Michelob Ultra on tap (which remains the best way to enjoy a beer) as well. The new top dog surpassed its sister brand, Bud Light, in bar and restaurant presence in December 2024. This news comes as no small achievement for Anheuser-Busch, which launched Michelob Ultra in 2002, given that beer sales overall have seen a recent decline.
Michelob Ultra has been a sleeping giant among beers
Beer sales have dropped by almost 5% this year, due in part to segments of the American population focusing on healthier lifestyles. But Anheuser-Busch's marketing focus on these consumers has yielded success, not only in Michelob Ultra taking Modelo Especial's crown, but also in the rise in popularity of Michelob Ultra Zero, the brand's non-alcoholic line of beer, which sought to attract beer drinkers who sought healthier alternatives.
Michelob Ultra's upsurge in popularity happened at a relatively quick pace; the brand has flourished by 15% since 2020. That equates to a 2% hold over the entire beer market in that timeframe, which likely contributed to Anheuser-Busch's stock price rising by 17% this year. With no plans of slowing down its marketing campaigns, Michelob Ultra is vying to maintain its presence as America's best-selling beer, and Modelo Especial will have to harness that fighting spirit if it wants to regain the throne.