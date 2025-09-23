Goodbye Modelo — Americans Have A New Favorite Beer

An effort two decades in the making has finally come to fruition for Anheuser-Busch. Despite being considered a cheap beer to avoid, according to customer reviews (and ranking near the bottom of our own taste test of America's top-selling beers), Michelob Ultra has become king of the hill among beer brands. By topping the sales by volume charts for 2025, it has ousted Modelo Especial as America's best-selling beer.

While its lower caloric content certainly appealed to many people, some of Michelob Ultra's success can also be credited to aggressive marketing campaigns, which helped the brand gain notoriety at major sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup, NBA games, and the PGA tour. That falls in line with Michelob Ultra's focus on folks with active lifestyles. And going forward, it plans to continue partnering with athletic competitions such as the 2028 Olympic Games and the 2026 World Cup.

More people are seeing Michelob Ultra on tap (which remains the best way to enjoy a beer) as well. The new top dog surpassed its sister brand, Bud Light, in bar and restaurant presence in December 2024. This news comes as no small achievement for Anheuser-Busch, which launched Michelob Ultra in 2002, given that beer sales overall have seen a recent decline.