Was The Moscow Mule Really Invented In Moscow?

The short answer to the question posed in the title is no, of course not, no more so than Russian dressing comes from that same country or the French dip sandwich is a product of France. In fact, the Moscow Mule and French dip may both come from the same city, that being Los Angeles. (Russian dressing, not to be confused with Thousand Island dressing, is the outlier since it hails from New Hampshire.) There is a possibility, however, that the drink may have originated in New York City. At any rate, it is a thoroughly American libation.

As to the name: "Moscow" refers to the fact that the cocktail is made with vodka. It dates back to the 1940s, at which time vodka was fairly new to the U.S. market. The first American vodka brand, Smirnoff, dates to the mid-1930s (before that was Prohibition, so opening a distillery was a no-go). Imported Russian vodka, however, was not available until the '70s. The "Mule" part of the name may have been added to the drink's name for alliterative purposes, but it could also refer to the fact that the mixer — ginger beer — has more of a kick to it than ginger ale, cola, or other, tamer sodas.