Underrated Cocktails You Should Order More Often

Faced with a bewildering choice of drinks, some with the oddest of names, it's tempting to stick to the tried and true when you're at a bar. After all, ordering something new can be a risk. But stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't have to be that intimidating — especially when you know a little more about what to expect. In fact, trying something new can be surprisingly rewarding and give you a chance to expand your palate. Not to mention, the bartender and your friends are bound to be impressed as well.

Speaking of bartenders, they are usually your best resource. Most are full of helpful suggestions and happy to guide you on your merry way down the lesser-known cocktail route. Remember the golden rule: Playing it safe never made anyone the life of the party. Armed with this list of underrated cocktails, you're well on your way to claiming that title for yourself!