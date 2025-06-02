Do Bitters Stay Good Forever After Being Opened?

Even though a bottle of bitters that has been sitting on your bar cart for an indeterminate amount of time won't make you sick if you use it in a drink, an old, already-opened one won't taste like you just plucked it off the shelf at your local liquor store. Exactly how the taste might change depends upon a number of factors, including temperature, storage, and specific ingredients. For bitters specifically, some will just taste more bland and watery than they used to after some time, while others — especially those with high fruit and water content — will oxidize until they taste particularly sharp and metallic.

Still, though, this won't be an issue if you keep them refrigerated and consume them promptly, which is as true for bitters as it is for other liquors. Brands that use more fresh ingredients will maintain their taste for more like six months to a year, while others can stay fresh for several years.

In general, you'll want to keep from opening your bottles of alcohol (bitters, spirits, vermouths, and so on) until you're ready to use them. It's also a good idea to store them in a cool, dry place (or the refrigerator) and make sure the cap is on securely once you put it away. That way, whether you're using sweet bitters for your bourbon drinks or both classic Angostura and orange bitters for a black Manhattan, this bold and complex cocktail must-have will be as fresh, sharp, and, well, bitter as it ought to be.