The Sweet Bitters That Belong In Your Bourbon Drinks
Chocolate and bourbon is a flavor combination that might seem unusual at first but that makes perfect sense the longer you think about it. Flavor notes common to bourbons include vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and cherries, all of which pair well with chocolate. Some bourbons even contain notes of chocolate within their deep, oaky palettes.
A classic way to join these flavors is to throw together a chocolate old fashioned cocktail. Simply make an old fashioned the way you normally would using a combination of whiskey, orange garnish, and sugar, and add a few dashes of chocolate bitters.
The bitters will brighten the bourbon's vanilla and caramel notes, and bring more sweetness out of the liquor. Chocolate bitters will also highlight the citrus zest, reminiscent of a boozy chocolate orange. You may also taste notes of spice or nuts in chocolate bitters. Perfect if you want to give your cocktails a festive twist.
How to use chocolate bitters in bourbon cocktails
Don't just stick with old fashioneds. Shake up your cocktail game with these chocolate and bourbon-based delights. Reimagine a classic Southern mint julep using creme de cacao and a few dashes of chocolate bitters for a Thin Mints inspired beverage. It's one of the best summer cocktails to make at your next cookout or to save for a cozy fall get-together. Sweeten up boulevardier cocktails with some chocolate bitters to round out the drink's sharper notes. Chocolate bitters are also a welcome addition to a range of coffee and bourbon cocktails and to creamy bourbon-based eggnog that's heavy on nutmeg and cinnamon.
Although chocolate bitters are a great addition to bourbon cocktails, they bring just as much flavor to straight bourbon. Dress up your bourbon on or off the rocks with some chocolatey essence for a luxurious nightcap or a slightly sweet pre-dinner snifter.