The Sweet Bitters That Belong In Your Bourbon Drinks

Chocolate and bourbon is a flavor combination that might seem unusual at first but that makes perfect sense the longer you think about it. Flavor notes common to bourbons include vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and cherries, all of which pair well with chocolate. Some bourbons even contain notes of chocolate within their deep, oaky palettes.

A classic way to join these flavors is to throw together a chocolate old fashioned cocktail. Simply make an old fashioned the way you normally would using a combination of whiskey, orange garnish, and sugar, and add a few dashes of chocolate bitters.

The bitters will brighten the bourbon's vanilla and caramel notes, and bring more sweetness out of the liquor. Chocolate bitters will also highlight the citrus zest, reminiscent of a boozy chocolate orange. You may also taste notes of spice or nuts in chocolate bitters. Perfect if you want to give your cocktails a festive twist.