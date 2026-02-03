Osteria Vs Trattoria: Is There A Difference Between These Types Of Italian Restaurants?

Italy is packed with fascinating history, artistic masterpieces, and natural wonders. However, let's be real — one of the biggest attractions of the boot-shaped country is its cuisine. Luckily for hungry travelers, there's one simple trick that can help you make the most of your precious meals in Italy: knowing the difference between various types of Italian restaurants. Just like you'll find diners, bistros, and delis in the United States, Italy has its own tasty canon of restaurant styles, and two of the most popular options for those seeking cheap but tasty European eats are the osteria and the trattoria.

The more rustic and casual of the two, osterie were originally inns where travelers could order wine to enjoy with their own provisions at shared tables (sort of like the opposite of BYOB). Over time, many osterie began to serve up snacks and simple fare, and these days, they typically offer a small, rotating menu of relatively affordable, local dishes alongside an excellent wine selection. If you're craving budget-friendly regional Italian fare with no-frills service and great wine, an osteria is the perfect match.

Trattorie are traditionally inviting, family-run spots serving Italian comfort foods with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients. They're typically a bit more formal than osterie (you may need a reservation, for example). If you're looking to enjoy a sit-down meal in a cozy atmosphere and taste perfect pasta sauce whipped up by an Italian nonna, a trattoria is where it's at.