13 Comfort Foods From Italy You Should Try At Least Once

We all know the Italian classics. A piping hot piece of lasagna, a heaping bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, a fresh slice of pizza, but do we know the authentic Italian classics? Italian cuisine from Italy and Italian-American cuisine often get conflated. With migration and new ingredients came new recipes and new histories. People adapt and create, often generating new things entirely. One thing remains the same between the cuisines: food brings people together and allows them to share a common history and memory.

In Italy, there is a famous saying "a tavola non s'invecchia," which means "at the table one does not grow old." Time stops and food often becomes a type of memory. A comforting place to visit in your mind and with your taste buds. Italian comfort food is composed of the well-known and lesser known, like grano saraceno flour used to make a pasta (pizzoccheri), a hazelnut custard cake (bunet), and a hot garlic and anchovy dip (it's better than it sounds).

The recipes of Italy have deep histories, regional variation and seasonality. They are recipes beloved by many and shared widely. They carry with them warmth, depth, and knowledge. The dishes below are a people's history enjoyed throughout the centuries and passed down. They are familiar, cooked slowly over time. From North to South, the Central areas to the coastline, there are many tasty Italian bites waiting to be uncovered.