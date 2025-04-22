How To Transform Leftover Rice Into A Fancy Fried Appetizer

My family and I are pretty good about eating our leftovers. Whatever is left from dinner the night before is typically eaten in a day or two for lunch. But I can't tell you the number of times my leftover white rice has ended up in the trash can, because who wants to eat plain, leftover rice? As I've discovered, the trick to making every leftover grain of rice get gobbled up is to transform it into something tastier. And you can't get much more delicious (or fancy) than an Italian appetizer called arancini.

Arancini is an ancient Sicilian specialty that consists of deep fried orbs of rice that are stuffed with cheese; Leftover risotto is often used, but leftover rice works just as well. The rice is flavored with spices and Parmesan cheese and held together with egg. After forming them into 1- to 2-inch balls and stuffing some mozzarella cheese in the middle, you dredge the outsides in flour, egg, then breadcrumbs, and finally fry them until they're golden brown and crispy. They're popularly served with marinara sauce for dipping (homemade or a great store bought marinara), and make an appetizer that will positively vanish, taking all your leftover rice with it.