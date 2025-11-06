The Unexpected Way Rick Steves Finds Cheap But Tasty Eats When Traveling Europe

Whether you're backpacking across the Scottish Highlands or channeling your inner Odysseus and exploring the Greek islands, you would do well to listen to Rick Steves. You might watch his public television show or read one of his many guide books, but in either case, you're going to learn a lot about travel in general, and European travel in particular. He knows all the best kebab spots, he knows to avoid sitting at the cafe table with your drink if you don't want to pay extra, and, as it turns out, he knows how to get a great deal on meals: by going to one of Europe's many public cafeterias.

Sure, when you imagine yourself traveling to Europe, you're probably daydreaming about yourself in a perfect world, dining on expensive caviar in some trendy place on the French Riviera. However, finding a cafeteria is not only a great way to save money on your trip, but a way to more fully immerse yourself in your European experience. "You'll find self-service restaurants in big cities everywhere, offering low-price, low-risk, low-stress, what-you-see-is-what-you-get meals," Steves says on his official website. Whether you find them in a museum, in a department store, or even in a train station, you'll be able to take advantage of good food at reasonable prices.