Rick Steves Wants You To Avoid This Expensive Cafe Mistake When Visiting Europe
Rick Steves is to travel (specifically European travel) what Bob Ross is to painting or what LeVar Burton is to reading: a gentle, non-judgmental presence on public television, guiding you into a new world. On his show "Rick Steves' Europe," as well as across his countless travel guides, Steves introduces viewers to the sights, attractions, and customs of countries across Europe, from the Scottish Highlands to the forests of Romania. And speaking of those customs, a lot of them aren't exactly intuitive to us Americans, so we're thankful for Steves telling us what's what — especially when it comes to a certain mistake tourists make at cafes that might cost them some valuable money.
Some tourists who sit at a cafe table may be surprised to find the bill for their drink to be a little bit higher than it might have otherwise been. There's a reason for that, says Steves: "In many countries, you'll pay more to sit at a table and less to stand at a bar." That means if you're just there to get a quick coffee or Aperol Spritz, it's a better idea to hang out by the bar area; if you'd rather set yourself down at a table and take in the scene beneath a sun umbrella, a table (and its somewhat higher price tag) will be worth it for you.
Some other cafe best practices
The good news is that, if you get a reasonably pricy drink and sit yourself down at a table in a European cafe, you're not necessarily going to be rushed out the door — this isn't a Starbucks, after all. At these cafes, you may be allowed or even expected to linger for a few hours with your drink, taking in the parade of humanity walking the cobblestone streets. Depending on where you are, you may also be allowed to sit at any table without being seated first, or you may need to ask someone before you take your spot for the afternoon.
Whatever café or coffee shop (there is a difference) you end up in, you'll doubtlessly have plenty of options to enjoy while you sit and people-watch. Maybe you'll enjoy an espresso that tastes so much better than whatever you make at home, or maybe you'll have a good café au lait or latte (there's a difference between those, too). Whatever it is you decide, you'll want to thank Rick Steves for making sure you don't pay more than you need to — and for letting you know that you can enjoy your drink with some peace of mind, knowing no one will shoo you away.