Rick Steves Wants You To Avoid This Expensive Cafe Mistake When Visiting Europe

Rick Steves is to travel (specifically European travel) what Bob Ross is to painting or what LeVar Burton is to reading: a gentle, non-judgmental presence on public television, guiding you into a new world. On his show "Rick Steves' Europe," as well as across his countless travel guides, Steves introduces viewers to the sights, attractions, and customs of countries across Europe, from the Scottish Highlands to the forests of Romania. And speaking of those customs, a lot of them aren't exactly intuitive to us Americans, so we're thankful for Steves telling us what's what — especially when it comes to a certain mistake tourists make at cafes that might cost them some valuable money.

Some tourists who sit at a cafe table may be surprised to find the bill for their drink to be a little bit higher than it might have otherwise been. There's a reason for that, says Steves: "In many countries, you'll pay more to sit at a table and less to stand at a bar." That means if you're just there to get a quick coffee or Aperol Spritz, it's a better idea to hang out by the bar area; if you'd rather set yourself down at a table and take in the scene beneath a sun umbrella, a table (and its somewhat higher price tag) will be worth it for you.