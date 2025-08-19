Why Cafe Espresso Tastes Better Than What You Make At Home

There's something uniquely delicious about getting espresso from your favorite cafe or coffee shop (yes, there's a difference). The intricate flavors of professionally-made coffee often make people crave the ability to replicate it from the comfort of their own homes, but that is unfortunately much easier said than done. Even for those that own an espresso maker and know how to grind coffee beans correctly, the gap between homemade coffee and the coffee they find at their local shop is still seemingly impossible to close. For this reason, we looked to Donny Raus — founder of Raus Coffee Company, certified espresso sommelier, and Q-grader — to give us some insight into what makes coffee shop espresso so much better than the stuff we make at home.

For starters, Raus explained that low-quality equipment and a lack of knowledge on how to use it are the most likely reasons why your espresso is lacking. "If you don't have equipment capable of producing the pressure and extracting evenly, you can't expect to get a cafe-quality result," Raus explained. "Espresso, like most things, looks easy until you get into the details [...] Most home espresso brewers don't know what ratios will work best for their machines or the parameters they should be using. As a result, their brew tastes bitter or astringent."