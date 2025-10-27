The Affordable, Ubiquitous Food Rick Steves Recommends Trying Wherever You Travel

A typical doner kebab of the type Rick Steves is so fond of is made from meat that's been spit-roasted and shaved gyro-style before being wrapped in pita bread or served on a bun with vegetables, sauce, and crumbly white cheese. The one I ate in Sweden was, I believe, either beef or lamb (it was a very long time ago, so I can't quite recall), and came with lettuce, tomato, feta, a garlicky yogurt sauce, and (my favorite part) pepperoncini. Depending on where you travel and what kebab stands you frequent, however, there might be other varieties on offer.

Shish kebab, another dish that originated in Turkey, consists of chunks of marinated lamb, pork, chicken, or fish grilled on skewers, often interspersed with vegetables such as bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. There are also vegetarian kebab options, including Germany's famous gemüsekebap made with grilled vegetables, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and a choice of herby or spicy sauces. Look for interesting regional specialties, too, such as the intriguing pink kebab sauce served in northern Sweden. It consists of an intriguing ingredient blend that may include mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, oregano, sambal oelek, pepperoni brine, and orange soda.

Kebabs, whatever the variety, remain true to their street food roots in that they tend to be an affordable option, as well as being extremely tasty. If that wasn't reason enough to seek them out, though, you should also take heed of the not-so-ancient German proverb: "Döner macht schöner." This translates to mean "Döner [kebabs] make you more beautiful," and who couldn't use some of that?