Rick Steves Reveals The 3 Words You Never Want To See On A Restaurant Sign In Europe

Eating abroad is tough. It's hard to find the best spots when you're already navigating an unfamiliar country and culture, and if you're traveling to a famous destination, the trouble doubles. And tourist traps aren't relegated to the United States; they're all over the world, and their intent is to, well, trap tourists like you. After decades in the travel industry, writer and TV star Rick Steves has learned to avoid such places. During a 2025 talk, Steves gave the audience his advice for keeping clear of tourist traps.

"If you're a smart eater, you don't go to the most crowded, touristic, high-rent square, and look for a restaurant that says in big English letters 'no frozen food,'" Steves said. He went on to tell viewers that they should stay away from any establishment with a pre-printed (and unchanging) menu with lots of courses written in three languages.

This advice is common sense, as Steves acknowledged. After all, "no frozen food" typically isn't a sign that you're in for fine dining, no matter where you are. It's fine for fast food joints and casual chains, but you're not in Europe for food you could find at Chili's.

But Steves didn't just tell viewers what to avoid: He also gave advice on finding food that's worth your money. "I like to go three blocks away, find a little no-name place on a low-rent location, thriving with an enthusiastic local clientele," he explained. "And I look for a small, handwritten, one-language menu."