Why Restaurants With Small Menus Often Have Higher Quality Food

Stepping into a restaurant and discovering that the menu is actually a hefty, leather-bound tome is an immediate warning that the food likely isn't going to be very good. Just like how seeing pictures on a menu might send you running, an overly long restaurant menu should give you pause.

One of the most significant reasons that you might want to avoid restaurants with lengthy menus is that having such a diverse array of options simply asks too much of the restaurant's cooks. A shorter menu allows the restaurant to specialize and perfect the dishes they make, whereas a menu that tries to do too much is likely to result in a wide variety of average food.

Anyone who has ever eaten a meal at a really good food truck or street food stall knows this principle (or, really, even anyone who has taken a YouTube tour of Asian street food). Someone operating a street food stall or a restaurant specializing in a few select dishes is going to be laser-focused on producing the absolute best version of that food. On the other hand, any cook expected to know how to make, for example, great versions of pasta carbonara, mapo tofu, and California rolls (among other equally diverse dishes) would need to be a special talent. After all, there's a good reason burgers and sushi should never be served at the same restaurant.