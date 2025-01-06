The One Soup Rick Steves Warns Against Eating If You're Visiting Paris In The Summer

Renowned travel expert Rick Steves has a word of caution for anyone planning to dine in Paris during the warmer months. He says eager travelers should resist the urge to order French onion soup. Even though this rich, savory dish is a hallmark of French cuisine, it's traditionally reserved for winter. Yet, travelers flocking to Paris often overlook the seasonal nature of the dish, which in turn, prompts many restaurants to serve it year-round even when summer temperatures are crazy high.

According to a recent interview with Steves, choosing French onion soup in the summer can lead to a less authentic experience. It's a tempting choice for visitors who want to try the real thing and not something from a can in the grocery store, but Steves points out that, in the wrong season, this yummy soup loses some of its magic. The people have spoken and they want French onion soup at any time of year. Many Parisian eateries will gladly oblige them, but it'll probably be at the expense of the establishment not sourcing the ingredients best suited for the summer.

Out-of-season French onion soup can feel mismatched (both in taste and tradition) to the time of year. Not that a good bowl of soup can't get the job done no matter when, but there are better options in the sweltering sun. If you're on vacation, think outside the box. Steves' advice is simple: Go for the seasonal dishes instead, enjoying French cuisine in its freshest, most authentic form to get the true taste of Paris.