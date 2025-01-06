The One Soup Rick Steves Warns Against Eating If You're Visiting Paris In The Summer
Renowned travel expert Rick Steves has a word of caution for anyone planning to dine in Paris during the warmer months. He says eager travelers should resist the urge to order French onion soup. Even though this rich, savory dish is a hallmark of French cuisine, it's traditionally reserved for winter. Yet, travelers flocking to Paris often overlook the seasonal nature of the dish, which in turn, prompts many restaurants to serve it year-round even when summer temperatures are crazy high.
According to a recent interview with Steves, choosing French onion soup in the summer can lead to a less authentic experience. It's a tempting choice for visitors who want to try the real thing and not something from a can in the grocery store, but Steves points out that, in the wrong season, this yummy soup loses some of its magic. The people have spoken and they want French onion soup at any time of year. Many Parisian eateries will gladly oblige them, but it'll probably be at the expense of the establishment not sourcing the ingredients best suited for the summer.
Out-of-season French onion soup can feel mismatched (both in taste and tradition) to the time of year. Not that a good bowl of soup can't get the job done no matter when, but there are better options in the sweltering sun. If you're on vacation, think outside the box. Steves' advice is simple: Go for the seasonal dishes instead, enjoying French cuisine in its freshest, most authentic form to get the true taste of Paris.
A less authentic experience
French onion soup is a popular winter staple because of its hearty, warming qualities. Traditionally, the soup features a rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and a melted cheese topping which is perfect for cold weather. When you order it during the summer, your bowl of French onion probably might not have the same deep flavors and quality that define it as a true French classic.
Steves explains that French restaurants, especially those catering to tourists, usually leave French onion soup on the menu throughout the year. If you're in Paris during the summer, there's no reason to force the issue. Fresh, local ingredients are integral to French culinary practices, and the dish's character can change significantly if made with onions and cheese that aren't as flavorful in summer as they would be in winter. Steves warns that diners might unknowingly miss out on experiencing the full flavors and nuances of the soup when it's served out of season.
Why eating seasonally is beneficial
Rick Steves conveys that eating seasonally isn't just choosing what's fresh at the time. Part of the European allure is experiencing a culture that's different from your own, including their flavors and cooking methods. You've got to go all the way if you're trying to immerse yourself in French culture. Seasonal eating aligns with a "zero-kilometer" approach, a philosophy that focuses on sourcing ingredients as close to the restaurant as possible.
In France, this practice helps diners enjoy the freshest ingredients, support local farmers, and do their part to lessen the environmental impact that comes with food transportation. Try the summer vegetables, fresh fruits, and light seafood dishes in the spring and summer and you won't be disappointed. Steves believes that eating in sync with the seasons provides travelers with a richer understanding of the region they're visiting.
Seasonal eating also offers visitors the chance to discover flavors they may not encounter back home, which creates a better dining experience centered around the landscape, climate, and traditions of the area. Steves encourages travelers to enjoy this opportunity, challenging them to try something new and trust in the quality and taste that seasonal dishes offer.