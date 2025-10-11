How Rick Steves Saves Money On Breakfast While Traveling In Europe

Some of us start the day with nothing more than coffee or tea, but Rick Steves, a man who made a career out of bopping around Europe when many travel influencers were still in diapers, finds the meal to be a fun way to get a taste (literally) of other cultures. If a morning meal is included with your hotel stay, he advises making the most of it.

Steves does have a caveat, however — if there's an upcharge for the meal, he feels that European hotel breakfast options aren't always worth the extra money. In that case, he advises visiting a nearby cafe instead, since that way you'll likely get a better selection at a better price. If the food is free, though, why leave it on the table, so to speak? Sit down and dig in. Even if breakfast is a super skimpy continental one consisting of little more than a croissant and an itty-bitty jus d'orange, you'll have gotten everything you paid for, and you can always make up for it with an extra-large lunch. If, on the other hand, the hotel lays on a full breakfast buffet, feel free to fill up with enough food to tide you over to dinner. (It's not rude if travel guru Steves says it's okay, and he does.)