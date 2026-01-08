What Every Star In The Michelin Guide Means

Sometimes, a fact is weird and surprising even though there's really no reason for it to be weird or surprising. If you asked us who publishes the Michelin Guide for the world's best restaurants, we'd probably guess Michelin Tires, but we wouldn't expect to be right. We'd feel like a "Jeopardy!" contestant taking a shot in the dark on the Daily Double. And yet, there it is: The Michelin Guide was, in fact, created by Michelin Tires in an attempt to encourage motor travel. Accordingly, the three Michelin stars represent how far out of your way it's worth driving in order to get to a given restaurant.

In 1936, the Michelin Guide first attached criteria to go with each star rating. One star represents "a very good restaurant in its own category." Usually, a one star rating has a negative connotation, but when it comes to Michelin restaurants, receiving even a single star is a great honor. Two stars means "excellent cooking, worth a detour" while three stars means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey." Some famous restaurants with three Michelin stars include Thomas Keller's The French Laundry, Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, and Eric Ripert's Le Bernardin. So, if you were wondering if these world-class restaurants are worth visiting, Michelin gives them all a hearty thumbs-up.