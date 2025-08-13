We Asked An Italian Nonna Her Secret To The Perfect Pasta Sauce

There's something incredibly sacred about cooking with your grandmother. When Toni Ferrara reached out to us about her 96-year-old Nonna Ginny's Sunday sauce, we pounced. As you can probably guess, Nonna Ginny's biggest secret to making the perfect sauce is to cook with love.

"Cooking with love means putting your heart into every stir of the sauce," Nonna Ginny told The Takeout. "It's not just about the ingredients, it's about who you're feeding. When I make pasta sauce, I'm not just making a meal; I'm creating a memory. There's pride in every pot because I'm cooking it for the ones I love. It's a love letter. The kitchen becomes a place of togetherness, where the aroma brings everyone home."

Nonna Ginny still makes Sunday sauce for her family. Sunday sauce (also known as Sunday gravy or sugo) is an Italian-American tradition of making a rich, marinara-like pasta sauce (usually with meat) on Sunday. But this isn't just any sauce — this one simmers on the stove for hours and is served up family style that night. Why Sunday? Usually, there's nothing to do but be together, allowing for extra cooking time. This tradition is widespread, playing a critical part in Vince Vaughn's "Nonnas" film that's dominating the charts and inspiring Anthony Bourdain to realize his childhood desire to be Italian. One of our former writers, Jeff Cioletti, once reflected on how he learned to make Sunday sauce from his huge Jersey family.