Anthony Bourdain's Sunday Gravy Recipe Was The 'Realization' Of His Childhood Desire To Be Italian

Anthony Bourdain was famous for his strong opinions. The word "artisanal" made him see red; he really, really hated Yelp; and his ire even extended to his own heritage. In "Appetites: A Cookbook," the star chef, writer, and TV presenter wrote he was "always bitter" he wasn't born Italian-American. "You know that scene in "Saturday Night Fever," where Tony Manero is eating with his family? All the yelling and the smacking? That looked good to me," he said.

Over the course of his childhood in New Jersey, Bourdain must've seen Italian-American culture all around him. However, his own childhood experiences erred on the side of prim and proper. According to his brother, their mother was pugnacious and controlling. She worked hard to maintain a squeaky-clean, wasp-ish image — and often clashed with her rebellious son. "We were discouraged from talking with our hands at my childhood dinner table. Voices were supposed to be maintained at a reasonable level," Bourdain wrote in "Appetites." "Mopping sauce with bread — getting too physically involved with your food at all — was something my mom was unlikely to approve of." But Bourdain's bitterness had a silver lining. It inspired him to create Sunday gravy with sausage and rigatoni — which he described as an "Italo-American Jersey classic" — as "a realization of all my childhood yearnings."