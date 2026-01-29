The 5 Best Fast Food Releases Of January 2026

There's no denying that fast food prices have been surging over the past few years, to the point where a drive-thru burger and fries, rather than being a quick convenience meal, is practically a splurge. Back when there was more room in our budgets, it might have been fun to go around checking out each new menu offering as it dropped, but now we have to be more discretionary in our spending. For this reason, The Takeout has curated a list for you of the best new fast food items that have come out in 2026. (So far, that is. We realize that the year's still in its infancy.)

Some of the new items have been a bit so-so – Dutch Bros' new breakfast-inspired drinks are, for the most part, pretty meh, while Taco Bell's Volcano Quesarito isn't all that, apart from the sauce. Arby's, KFC, Smashburger, and Starbucks, however, have all introduced new items that are well worth the cost. As some of these are limited-time offers, you may not want to wait too long before checking them out. We won't exhort you to "run; don't walk" to your nearest store, though, as that could be dangerous in this cold weather. If you live next door, a brisk trot will do, but otherwise you're probably better off driving or taking public transportation.