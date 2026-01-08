Review: Smashburger's New Scorchin' Menu Is A Hot Mess, In The Best Possible Way

Over the years, Smashburger has added a bit of spice to its menu items, but in 2021 things really started heating up for the chain when it introduced its first "Scorchin'" menu item: the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. From there, more Scorchin' items came flaming through, from hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, burgers, wings, mac n' cheese, fries, and tots. The menu is back for a 2026 encore, and in addition to some returning favorites, a slew of new items are being ignited for the public's eating pleasure: the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash, the Scorchin' Chicken Smash, the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog, Scorchin' Cheesy Mac, and a Scorchin' Cheese Sauce.

In a statement, Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger noted, "These new creations bring the bold heat and flavor our guests expect, giving them the 'Burn with Benefits' experience by enjoying the kick of our signature spices along with the rich, satisfying flavor that defines Smashburger at a price that works for them."

So, is this latest and perhaps greatest iteration of Smashburger's Scorchin' Menu a smash hit or a total hot mess? The Takeout headed to our local Smashburger to take the temperature of these new items supposedly coming it hot, and we're now ready to reveal all in this chew & review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.