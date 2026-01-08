Review: Smashburger's New Scorchin' Menu Is A Hot Mess, In The Best Possible Way
Over the years, Smashburger has added a bit of spice to its menu items, but in 2021 things really started heating up for the chain when it introduced its first "Scorchin'" menu item: the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. From there, more Scorchin' items came flaming through, from hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, burgers, wings, mac n' cheese, fries, and tots. The menu is back for a 2026 encore, and in addition to some returning favorites, a slew of new items are being ignited for the public's eating pleasure: the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash, the Scorchin' Chicken Smash, the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog, Scorchin' Cheesy Mac, and a Scorchin' Cheese Sauce.
In a statement, Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger noted, "These new creations bring the bold heat and flavor our guests expect, giving them the 'Burn with Benefits' experience by enjoying the kick of our signature spices along with the rich, satisfying flavor that defines Smashburger at a price that works for them."
So, is this latest and perhaps greatest iteration of Smashburger's Scorchin' Menu a smash hit or a total hot mess? The Takeout headed to our local Smashburger to take the temperature of these new items supposedly coming it hot, and we're now ready to reveal all in this chew & review.
What is Smashburger's new Scorchin' Menu?
The 2026 edition of the Scorchin' Menu finds a mix of returning favorites and newbies to the fold. Coming back for an encore are Scorchin' Fries, Scorchin' Tots, Scorchin' Chicken Tenders, and the Scorchin' Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The new kids on the Scorchin' block being ignited are the Scorchin' Chicken Smash, the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash, and the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog, and cups of Scorchin' Cheesy Mac, and Scorchin' Cheese Sauce.
The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash starts with the chain's signature Certified Angus Beef burger with American cheese, which is topped with a crispy Scorchin' hot cheesy mac patty and spicy chipotle mayo spread on a Kerry Butter toasted bun. The Scorchin' Chicken Smash is a Scorchin' seasoned ground chicken burger with pepper jack cheese, pickles, and mayo, sandwiched between a butter-toasted bun, with the possible addition of a Scorchin' Cheesy Mac patty.
The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog is a quarter-pound 100% Angus beef hot dog atop a smashed Scorchin' Cheesy Mac patty and finished off with spicy chipotle mayo. The Cheesy Mac patty is smashed directly on the grill, conforming to the bun and delivering a rich, cheesy crunch in every bite. The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac is crispy, grilled cheese pieces mixed up with macaroni, and the Scorchin' hot spice mix. The Scorchin' Cheese Sauce is melted cheddar cheese with a hot spice mix.
How to buy and try Smashburger's new Scorchin' Menu
The 2026 edition of the new Scorchin' Menu is available starting January 6, 2026 at participating U.S. locations of Smashburger. These items will stay on the menu through at least early April. These items can be ordered anytime Smashburger is open for business, while supplies last. Orders can be placed in store at the counter, or drive thru where available. Advance orders for dine-in, pick-up, and even delivery can be made through Smashburger's app and website.
The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash and the Scorchin' Chicken Smash are available to order as single or double patties, while the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog, Scorchin' Cheesy Mac, and Scorchin' Cheese Sauce all come in one size only. Some of the items are customizable — it's possible to add or remove ingredients and, in some cases, up the ante on how much chipotle mayo is included. For those who don't want their food "Scorchin'" hot, there are milder versions of the Cheesy Mac to accompany the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash, Big Dog, and Chicken Smash.
The suggested retail prices for the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash start at $8.49 for the single and $10.99 for the double. The Scorchin' Chicken Smash costs $4.99 for the single, and $6.99 for doubling the patty count. The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Topper adds $2.50 to the Chicken Smash's bill. The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog costs $7.49. A cup of the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac will run $5.29, and a cup of the Scorchin' Cup Cheese Sauce will set one back $4.99. Prices may vary by store, and be higher for orders placed for delivery or though third-party sites.
Smashburger's new Scorchin' Menu nutritional information
The Scorchin' Oil Seasoning is made up of dried chiles, including cayenne, salt, dried cane syrup, paprika, annatto seed, garlic, mustard seed, and pepper, and contains 2% or less of onion, apple cider vinegar powder, celery seed, savory, thyme, and allspice. The Scorchin' Mac n' Cheese has a similar set of spices, leaning on the talents of salt, dried cane syrup, paprika, annatto seed, garlic onion, and apple cider vinegar powder.
A Double Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash nets an eater 1,180 calories, 76 grams of total fat, 38 grams of saturated fat, 4 grams of trans fat, 260 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,980 of milligrams sodium, 46 grams of total carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, 6 grams of total sugars, and 68 grams of protein.
The Scorchin' Chicken Smash contains 830 calories, 46 grams of total fat, 18 grams of saturated fat, 245 milligrams of cholesterol, a whopping 3,480 milligrams of sodium, 45 grams of total carbohydrates, 6 grams of dietary fiber, 7 grams of total sugars, and 58 grams of protein.
The Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog is filled with 980 calories, 72 grams of total fat, 31 grams of saturated fat, 1 ½ grams of trans fat, 150 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,370 milligrams of sodium, 51 grams of total carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, 8 grams of total sugars, and 33 grams of protein.
All three items above contain the common allergens milk, wheat, gluten, soybean oil, and eggs. The Chicken Smash and the Cheesy Mac Big Dog also contain mustard. Additional nutritional information can be found on Smashburger's website or app.
Taste test: Scorchin' Cheese Sauce
I started my Scorchin' journey with the simplest of items — the Scorchin Cheese Sauce. In a plain old 8-ounce white cup sat a giant mound of American cheese, shredded, and existing in various states of matter. Toward the center were room temperature shreds of good old orange American cheese, which as it reached the rim of the cup, appeared more melty.
I grabbed a plastic spoon and took a peek below the center to find a hidden dash of reddish-brown spices. Next I took the spoon and stirred everything together, and it took its final form as a gooey, melty cheese sauce that would look right at home on a pile of nachos. When I leaned in for a whiff, it almost smelled like a plate of chili, although I knew darn well this was a meat-free affair.
As this was my first encounter with a Scorchin' menu item, I processed with caution, ready with a fountain Diet Coke in hand, ready to extinguish any fire. I was a little shocked at how subdued the spiciness was with this cheese sauce. Yes, it had a dab of pep, but nothing to alert the local fire department about. It was simply a lovely cheese sauce with a pinch of spice. Thankfully the cheese wasn't too liquidy, and worked quite well as a side dip for a basket of fries. I opted for non-scorched fries, and it made for the perfect delivery mechanism, although one should feel no shame spoon-feeding the cheese directly to the mouth.
Taste test: Scorchin' Cheesy Mac
Peering into the white cup filled with the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac, I saw a familiar combo of shredded cheese forms, from undisturbed to congealed and melty. Jutting out just below the top thin shredded cheese layer lay what looked like a cross between a Doritos chip covered in mole or a triangular little cheese enchilada. In actuality, it was the cheese showing off its crispy bona fides. When I leaned in for a whiff, the burnt edges of the dark and crispy cheese dominated the nasal airspace.
This one required a fork, and when I dug in and attempted to lift it to my mouth, the entire contents of the cup came with it. I put it back down, regrouped, and my second forkful came up with a more appropriate amount to bite into. I started nibbling and immediately noticed how much spicier it was than the cheese sauce. Perhaps something was off with the cheese sauce, missing that extra oomph, or that Scorchin' Cheesy Mac was just somehow able to better unravel the spice blend's kick. It wasn't as gooey as the cheese sauce was, and the crispy cheese obviously added a fun additional texture for the mouth to enjoy.
Eventually I did see some actual pieces of macaroni below the crisp, but their inclusion in this cup seemed far and few between. It mattered little, because this was a nice little cup of cheesy goodness.
Taste test: Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash
I am familiar with Smashburger's signature item — smashburgers — so I was just curious how the contents in that Scorchin' Cheesy Mac cup would play as an additional layer to the chain's signature item. By the looks of it, the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash literally appeared to be one giant hot mess. A bit of the brown burger patty could be seen just below the bun, but it was hard to take my eyes off of what looked like a blob of crispy cheese, with a few macaroni noodles, oozing out from the buns.
What looked like a physical mess didn't turn out to be one. I was easily able to pick up this burger and bring it back and forth from tray to mouth with nary a drop of the more in-motion ingredients. I opted for a double dose of burger patties, and proceeded to figure out just how Scorchin' things would go.
My first bite somehow focused squarely on those beautifully brittle smashed aspects of the burgers, but after that initial contact, it was a heatwave through and through. The burger is doused with an ample amount of whip-smart chipotle mayo, and for the most part, it dominated this burger's flavor. The crispy cheese delivered an extra dose of spice as well as the added bonus of another texture, butting up against a cushy bun and that crisp burger. The heat wasn't super-intense, but it certainly aroused the senses in all the right ways without going overboard.
Taste test: Scorchin' Chicken Smash
Thankfully the server at Smashburger was able to point out which was the burger and which was the Scorchin' Chicken Smash, because otherwise I might have been at a loss trying to figure it out myself. I had never had the previous pleasure of having one of Smashburger's ground chicken patties before, and so this would be an entirely new eating adventure in more ways than one.
Again, when I bit into this one, the first thing that stood out was the protein. I have sparingly had a turkey burger in my life since one gave me food poisoning decades ago, and I most certainly haven't had many ground chicken burgers, especially from a fast food or casual joint. I was surprised at the juiciness of the chicken burger and just how tender it was. Almost like eating a breakfast patty consisting of loose sausage, but at the lunch hour. I certainly liked its uniqueness, but it was still hard to convince a die-hard beef burger guy like me to choose it over the signature protein .
Alas, one thing that the Scorchin' Chicken Smash was able to do better than its hamburger brethren was bring out the Scorchin' spice even more. The chicken was plenty flavorful on its own, but was perhaps a hair less salty than the burger, which allowed it to be a better host and canvas to the other fun Scorchin' elements.
Taste test: Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog
I usually don't order a hot dog as a main course, unless I'm in Chicago, as they usually aren't filling enough or worth the price. Again, I've never had the pleasure of trying a hot dog from Smashburger, let alone knew they even served them. This turned out to be one of the best surprises of my entire day. Before me sat the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Big Dog, which by appearance alone emphasizes its middle name BIG time. This thing looked bigger than a 6-inch sub from Subway, and naturally more appetizing.
It starts with a bun that looks more likely at home being a part of a lobster roll, with burnt marks on its outside that makes it reminiscent of Texas toast. Inside is the big red dog, split down the middle, lovingly smothered in that excellent chipotle mayo. Hiding mostly behind the dog and the bun is the cheesy mac, which looks like it's trying to scale a wall and join the fun.
This Goliath of an entree has the strongest scent of the new menu items. Even though it was fortified with spices and cheesiness, the smokiness of the beef dog could not be denied its superiority as king of the airspace. Even though the burger and chicken smash both were literal handfuls to handle, this one proved the hardest to wrap one's mouth around. When I finally figured it out, I was rewarded with perhaps the best flavor combination of them all. The snappy goodness of the plump dog hit home runs with each bite, and the scorching attributes of the mayo and the cheesy mac were working their usual magic.
Smashburger's new Scorchin' Menu — hot to trot or not so much?
After five rounds of scarfing down Scorchin' hot Smashburger menu items, I needed a moment to stop and just breathe. There was no denying that these items, besides the standalone cheese sauce, really brought the promised heat and delivered at such a pleasing level. After the marathon taste test I endured, I felt like I had both survived and accomplished something. My trophy was in lingering sensual reminders. That nice spice left a cool heat hanging around the gums of my mouth. My blocked nasal passages, thanks to the winter weather, started to flow again. I was even gifted with a few beads of sweat upon my forehead. Who needs Mucinex or Vicks?
Within this limited time menu, there is literally something for everyone to enjoy. Standard products like the Smashburger, Chicken Smash, and Big Dog get both a boost in the temperature department, as well as the taste one. The standalone cups of Cheese Sauce and Cheesy Mac are nice to have available, but I'd suggest you stick with those elevated entrees.
Whichever protein in general floats your boat the most, I'd suggest you order that Scorchin' version up. I, for one, was so impressed by the hot dog in general that it earned my seal of personal approval as the best of the bunch. Again, these new menu items look like absolute messes on a plate, but we should be blessed that these messes are ones to mess around with. Consider this a mess hall pass to try them.