5 Local Spots I Love For A Classic Chicago Hot Dog

Being from Chicago, I often get asked where you can snag the best Chicago-style hot dog. That's a difficult question to answer because every Chicagoan will have a different set of answers for you. Most will swear by the hot dog stand in their current neighborhood or the one they went to most frequently growing up. The truth is, most of the hot dogs we eat around here taste about the same because they're almost always made with a robust Vienna Beef hot dog (ideally with a snappy natural casing) and a lot of times the condiments come supplied from Vienna Beef, as well.

So, in essence, you might be getting the same hot dog from multiple places, and guess what? That's perfectly okay because a fully-loaded, Chicago-style hot dog is a thing of extraordinary beauty filled with a bounty of flavors. There's the tangy yellow mustard, the neon green pickle relish, the bite from the onions, the acid from the pickle, the freshness from the tomatoes, that spicy kick from the sport peppers (which are really their own type of pepper), and the one thing that binds the entire thing together: a dash of celery salt.

That being said, I do have some favorite hot dog stands, all for reasons of their own, which I'll get into. Whether you decide to get a hot dog from Portillo's or a tiny hot dog cart parked outside of a museum, you're sure to get something special. And just a tip — you never need to ask for a "Chicago-style hot dog." Just ask for a hot dog with everything. You'll look like a pro that way.