12 Popular Portillo's Menu Items, Ranked

Portillo's is something of a beloved Windy City institution, and it's the one chain Chicagoans trust to get Chicago food right. The chain, which has spread to other cities and states, got its start as a trailer in 1963, with only $1,100 toward the endeavor. The chain's namesake, Dick Portillo, began the trailer as a way to serve Chicagoans' favorite foods, but it has grown to bring a taste of Chicago to the masses. Granted, the menu has more than just Chicago-specific street food, though that's certainly the focus of the space.

Portillo's also has an impressive drive-through, with its crew taking orders in colorful vests. Inside, you'll find a vibrant, welcoming space full of décor on the walls and a great view of the kitchen. If you love watching your food be made, walk along the windows and take in the bustling kitchen positively humming with activity. Alternatively, find a seat and wait for your number to be called. When it is, you'll likely get some kind of rhyming proclamation beckoning you to the window.

My family and I visit Portillo's once a week before our Costco trip. It's become a favorite Tuesday evening tradition, deliciously laden with hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and the occasional milkshake. To try more of what Portillo's has to offer, my family and I tried a large number of all-star items from the Portillo's menu. After tasting each, we rated and ranked them, considering flavor, texture, and how the item compares to similar items we've tried from other brands. In the end, I was pleased to see my favorites hold up as some of the best items on the menu, even if others left less than a positive impression.