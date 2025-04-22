For High-Quality Fast Food Hot Dogs, Take A Trip To Chicago
If you've ever spoken to somebody from Chicago about food, a few key topics have likely come up. Beyond the constant reminder that deep dish isn't the first pick for most pizza-loving Chicagoans, the supremacy of the Chicago-style hot dog is something we will never let you forget. And, while there are plenty of great hot dog shops across the city, one of the top providers of Chicago-style hot dogs is undoubtedly Portillo's, the fast food chain that feeds lovers of Midwestern cuisine each and every day.
Portillo's is one of the fast food chains that serve the highest quality hot dogs, making the restaurant's ongoing success over the years — despite a relatively limited number of locations –- much less surprising. The hot dogs typically come with all the fixings that Chicago hot dogs are known for — mustard, relish, onions, sliced tomatoes, sport peppers, and a pickle on a poppy seed bun — but can be modified to feature other toppings (or none at all) if you'd like. However, the real stars of the show are the dogs themselves; Portillo's uses the uniquely delicious Vienna Beef brand to create the best hot dogs in the fast food world. The natural casing franks are snappy, juicy, meaty, and flavorful.
Portillo's hot dogs aren't only available in Chicago
Considering just how delicious and popular Portillo's hot dogs are, those of you not native to the Midwest might be feeling incredibly left out due to the chain's inaccessibility. However, luckily for some, Portillo's does have a handful of locations outside of its home base. While Illinois and its bordering states are still home to the majority of Portillo's restaurants, places like California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona have all opened up Portillo's locations over the decades. Plus, with the restaurant chain hoping to expand even more aggressively in the coming decades, new locations are likely to continue popping up at a good clip. For example, there were no Portillo's locations in Texas in mid-2022, but three years later, there are 14.
Thus, with Portillo's on the rise nationwide, more and more people will be able to enjoy the incredible hot dogs that the chain provides. Furthermore, if hot dogs aren't really your thing, Portillo's also offers items like Chicago-style Italian beef and the ultra-sweet chocolate cake shake, both of which are as delicious as the chain's hot dogs.