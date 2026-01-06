Review: We Tried Dutch Bros New Breakfast Inspired Drinks And Only One Hit The Mark

For the past few months, I've been eyeing a Dutch Bros location that opened in my area. Having never ventured into the coffee chain –– but knowing that Dutch Bros continues catching up to Starbucks and Dunkin' –– I was eager to sample some of its newest drinks. Still, I was a little nervous skipping the Siren and trying a new coffee shop, but since all the employees at Dutch Bros are so happy, I was immediately put at ease. It's no wonder the chain is one of Gen Z's favorite restaurants.

The staff at Dutch Bros offered some helpful guidance as to which specific variety of each drink would taste the best. In the end, I ordered three medium drinks: an Iced Maple Waffle Latte, an Iced Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top, and a blended Smooth Strawberry Rebel. Each of these drinks captures a delicious breakfast item, bringing sweet morning treats to an all-day menu for Dutch Bros customers. In sampling, I set out to find if they are worth your time or whether you should just order your typical go-to.