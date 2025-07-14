Why Is Everyone At Dutch Bros So Happy?
With coffee stands on nearly every corner of every city, the fight for customers can be challenging. However, Dutch Bros (yes, Bros, not brothers) customers are steadfastly loyal to the coffee and the experience — so much so that they've earned the title of "Dutch Mafia."
The fast-rising company owes much of that loyalty to their baristas, or "broistas," who maintain a upbeat atmosphere at their drive-thru and walk-up windows (there is no indoor seating), even if they might make you wonder how much caffeine they've had and if that amount is okay. When you pull up, expect friendly questions from broistas, ranging from your day's plans to what you do for work and even where you were born. They might even lean into your car to pet your dog (you may not even be able to break their positivity with these 10 things that annoy most baristas). That friendly, fast service and customer connection is ingrained in the company's core values of speed, value, and service.
What makes broistas so happy? One reason is that the company takes personality into account when hiring. Dutch Bros is an energy-focused company and seeks out people with upbeat positivity that makes guests feel welcome; it's as much a part of the job as making the coffee. Another reason to be happy is that Dutch Bros also offers their employees an array of benefits, like 401(k) plans and even the opportunity to own their own Dutch Bros stand. That's enough to make most people smile, but there's even more to it than that.
Dutch Bros has always been about the vibes
From the start, Dutch Bros made it a point to run a business that's focused on both coffee and culture. The popular drive-thru chain started in Oregon in 1992 and grew to a beloved Pacific Northwest staple through years of hard work. After losing co-founder Dane Boersma, to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in 2009, his brother and company executive chairman Travis Boersma began focusing heavily on customer experience. This change prompted specific portions of employee training to involve reading patrons' energy levels. The goal of employees is to treat customers in a way that makes their interactions memorable and meaningful.
However, some customers have aired their thoughts about how memorable their Dutch Bros experience was in a different way. Social media users on TikTok frequently poke fun at the franchise, joking that the employees get a little too comfortable with customers, while some Reddit users have mentioned that Dutch Bros is less about the coffee and more about the staff interactions. Some claim that the conversation leads to longer wait times, and whether or not the long lines are worth it varies by person.
Whether you love the interactions with broistas or cringe at the thought of being asked your life story while waiting for your drink, Dutch Bros has spent years making sure every customer knows what to expect. So next time you get an Iced White Chocolate Annihilator, know that the broistas are genuine and the vibes have always been exactly whatever most of us need them to be.