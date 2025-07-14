Why Is Everyone At Dutch Bros So Happy?

With coffee stands on nearly every corner of every city, the fight for customers can be challenging. However, Dutch Bros (yes, Bros, not brothers) customers are steadfastly loyal to the coffee and the experience — so much so that they've earned the title of "Dutch Mafia."

The fast-rising company owes much of that loyalty to their baristas, or "broistas," who maintain a upbeat atmosphere at their drive-thru and walk-up windows (there is no indoor seating), even if they might make you wonder how much caffeine they've had and if that amount is okay. When you pull up, expect friendly questions from broistas, ranging from your day's plans to what you do for work and even where you were born. They might even lean into your car to pet your dog (you may not even be able to break their positivity with these 10 things that annoy most baristas). That friendly, fast service and customer connection is ingrained in the company's core values of speed, value, and service.

What makes broistas so happy? One reason is that the company takes personality into account when hiring. Dutch Bros is an energy-focused company and seeks out people with upbeat positivity that makes guests feel welcome; it's as much a part of the job as making the coffee. Another reason to be happy is that Dutch Bros also offers their employees an array of benefits, like 401(k) plans and even the opportunity to own their own Dutch Bros stand. That's enough to make most people smile, but there's even more to it than that.