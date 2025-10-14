The Dutch Bros Secret Menu Item That Puts Bananas In The Spotlight

While Starbucks continues to be one of the biggest chains in the world, Dutch Bros — a coffee shop from the West Coast — continues to grow in its own right, amassing fans as it expands across the country. So, as Dutch Bros continues to catch up with Dunkin' and Starbucks, new customers will be happy to learn that there's even more than meets the eye as far as the chain's already extensive drink menu. Beyond the beverages listed on the official Dutch Bros website, there are even more secret menu items worth trying, including (but not limited to) the Bob Marley, a coconut-banana drink that is absolutely irresistible.

Named after the famous Jamaican singer due to its tropical flavor, the Bob Marley (also known simply as The Bob) is a variation of the Cocomo — a drink that features espresso, coconut syrup, and chocolate milk. This secret menu version comes with the special addition of banana syrup and is topped with whipped cream. As is the case with all specialty drinks at Dutch Bros, the Bob Marley is available iced and hot, with some netizens considering the iced version the best option.