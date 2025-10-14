The Dutch Bros Secret Menu Item That Puts Bananas In The Spotlight
While Starbucks continues to be one of the biggest chains in the world, Dutch Bros — a coffee shop from the West Coast — continues to grow in its own right, amassing fans as it expands across the country. So, as Dutch Bros continues to catch up with Dunkin' and Starbucks, new customers will be happy to learn that there's even more than meets the eye as far as the chain's already extensive drink menu. Beyond the beverages listed on the official Dutch Bros website, there are even more secret menu items worth trying, including (but not limited to) the Bob Marley, a coconut-banana drink that is absolutely irresistible.
Named after the famous Jamaican singer due to its tropical flavor, the Bob Marley (also known simply as The Bob) is a variation of the Cocomo — a drink that features espresso, coconut syrup, and chocolate milk. This secret menu version comes with the special addition of banana syrup and is topped with whipped cream. As is the case with all specialty drinks at Dutch Bros, the Bob Marley is available iced and hot, with some netizens considering the iced version the best option.
Dutch Bros isn't shy about its secret menu
Unlike other dining establishments that can't stand secret menus and TikTok hacks — looking at you, Waffle House — Dutch Bros has been known to embrace its secret menu, with the chain at one time keeping a list of the potential secret menu drinks for employees to reference in order to make them easier to remember. In fact, on one version of this reference sheet uploaded to Reddit, the Bob Marley also includes dark chocolate syrup, an often forgotten ingredient to make your specialty drink even more delectable.
Today, the official secret menu reference sheet — which consisted of 105 promotable drinks — is no longer at every Dutch Bros location, so it's best to order off-menu items by asking for the exact ingredients within them. However, some employees at the chain who have seen the sheet say that many of the drinks are still available and that they're more than willing to help your creation come to life whenever they can. In the case of The Bob, considering it's among the most popular secret menu options at the chain, you'll likely be able to order it by name or by ingredients to see what all the fuss is about.