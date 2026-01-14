Review: Starbucks Mr Beast Cannon Ball Drink Makes A Colorful Splash

Celebrity YouTuber MrBeast is no stranger to the food industry. For example, he once provided his likeness to a ghost kitchen concept, though eventually MrBeast wanted out of his titular MrBeast Burger brand. Meanwhile, Feastables candy is still going strong, to which he likewise lends his name. In January 2026, the Starbucks Cannon Ball Drink joined the world of MrBeast-branded food.

Season 2 of MrBeast's Amazon Prime Video show "Beast Games" premiered on January 7, 2026, featuring an on-site Starbucks for competitors. The season's fourth episode — a collaboration with "Survivor"– spotlights a new Starbucks item called the Cannon Ball Drink, which was conceived on the "Beast Games" set. On January 14, the date of that episode's premiere, Starbucks stores began offering the Cannon Ball Drink to customers. On the first day of its availability, I visited my nearest Starbucks in the suburbs of Las Vegas and picked up a Cannon Ball Drink for myself. Ahead is a breakdown of MrBeast's new Starbucks item, in addition to my review after trying the Cannon Ball Drink.