Review: Starbucks Mr Beast Cannon Ball Drink Makes A Colorful Splash
Celebrity YouTuber MrBeast is no stranger to the food industry. For example, he once provided his likeness to a ghost kitchen concept, though eventually MrBeast wanted out of his titular MrBeast Burger brand. Meanwhile, Feastables candy is still going strong, to which he likewise lends his name. In January 2026, the Starbucks Cannon Ball Drink joined the world of MrBeast-branded food.
Season 2 of MrBeast's Amazon Prime Video show "Beast Games" premiered on January 7, 2026, featuring an on-site Starbucks for competitors. The season's fourth episode — a collaboration with "Survivor"– spotlights a new Starbucks item called the Cannon Ball Drink, which was conceived on the "Beast Games" set. On January 14, the date of that episode's premiere, Starbucks stores began offering the Cannon Ball Drink to customers. On the first day of its availability, I visited my nearest Starbucks in the suburbs of Las Vegas and picked up a Cannon Ball Drink for myself. Ahead is a breakdown of MrBeast's new Starbucks item, in addition to my review after trying the Cannon Ball Drink.
What's in the Starbucks Cannon Ball Drink?
MrBeast's Cannon Ball Drink combines lemonade with two kinds of refreshers. As of the drink's release, refreshers were in the midst of a boom in popularity. For those unaware, Starbucks refreshers provide caffeine in a fruity concentrate, offering a juice-like alternative to regular old coffee. As an example, Addison Rae's favorite Starbucks order is a modified version of the Pink Drink, which utilizes a strawberry acai refresher as its primary flavor component.
That same strawberry acai refresher is included in the Cannon Ball Drink, along with a mango dragon fruit refresher. Those are paired with a simple lemonade. Rounding out its list of ingredients is a smattering of dried strawberries and dragon fruit pieces that sit atop the beverage. Like the rest of Starbucks' refresher menu, it's served iced. Altogether, the Cannon Ball Drink is a cold, caffeinated lemonade, which features four additional fruit flavors.
What is the Cannon Ball Drink's availability and how much does it cost?
The Cannon Ball Drink debuted at Starbucks cafes nationwide on January 14. On that same date, Amazon Prime Video released Episode 4 of "Beast Games" Season 2, in which contestants enjoy the Cannon Ball Drink as part of one of its challenges. While there's no precise end date attached, Starbucks has specified that the Cannon Ball Drink will only be available for a limited time. "Beast Games" Season 2 wraps up on February 25, so it's possible the Cannon Ball Drink will leave Starbucks menus around then.
At my local Starbucks in the suburbs of Las Vegas, a Tall Cannon Ball Drink is $4.95, a Grande is $5.25, a Venti is $5.75, and a Trenta is $6.25. That said, prices can vary depending on location. For comparison's sake, I switched my location to Manhattan, and the totals for those four sizes all rose by a dollar each.
What is the Cannon Ball Drink's nutritional content?
In a Tall Cannon Ball Drink's 12 fluid ounces are 130 calories, 10 milligrams of sodium, 30 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 26 grams of sugar, 1 gram of protein, and 20 milligrams of caffeine. In the Trenta size's 30 fluid ounces, those numbers rise to 320 calories, 1 gram of fat, 25 milligrams of sodium, 76 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber, 66 grams of sugar, 1 gram of protein, and 50 milligrams of caffeine. Of course, nutritional facts for the Grande and Venti sizes land somewhere in between those two extremes.
However, those numbers come with an important caveat — part of the Cannon Ball Drink are the fruit pieces that sit on top. Since those mostly won't fit through the sip lid that comes on Starbucks iced drinks by default, and as such will end up untouched in most cases, a majority of customers will probably consume less sugar and fiber than what's technically listed in each Cannon Ball Drink.
Taste test: the Starbucks Cannon Ball Drink
Upon my first sip of the Grande Cannon Ball Drink, I found that there wasn't a whole lot more going on than straight-up lemonade flavor. The lemonade Starbucks uses to make its tangy drinks is a concentrate, which balances lemon juice with added sugar and natural flavors. The result of that formula is a boldly tangy and sweet lemon character. Both fruity refreshers played second fiddle to this strong lemonade flavor.
Once I sipped more of my Cannon Ball Drink and really tried to parse its flavor, I could perceive the acai, strawberry, dragon fruit, and mango. However, most customers likely won't be picking apart the flavors of their Cannon Ball Drinks. Without the benefit of that active flavor analysis, the prevailing characteristic was simply mixed berry. At a couple of different points, bits of dried fruit made it through my drink's sip lid and contributed a nice texture. On the whole, though, I found the experience of drinking the Cannon Ball Drink not all that different from a standard berry lemonade.
Final verdict: Do we have a winner?
Overall, I liked my Cannon Ball Drink. That said, its best quality was its appearance, and it's not something I would order again. That's because I didn't find it all that distinct from a generic berry lemonade. However, I do think there are a few qualities that make the Cannon Ball Drink worthwhile, even if they didn't move the needle for me personally.
First and foremost, the Cannon Ball Drink's caffeine content differentiates it from a regular old lemonade. Panera's Charged Lemonades ended up getting the boot, so fans of those might find the Cannon Ball Drink a suitable alternative. Furthermore, fans of MrBeast will probably enjoy the Cannon Ball Drink, given its generally pleasant flavor. Nothing about MrBeast appeals to me — so my analysis of the drink is based on its flavor only — but those for whom the MrBeast branding adds value should find the drink plenty satisfying. Finally, customers in search of qualities that make food Instagrammable will note that the Cannon Ball Drink is, at least, prettier than the average Starbucks refresher. Altogether, whether or not someone might enjoy the Starbucks refresher is conditional. It's not a Starbucks menu standout, but it's perfectly solid for regulars looking to change up their refresher rotation.