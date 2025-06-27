Here's Addison Rae's Favorite Starbucks Order

Considering just how much Starbucks has become a staple of the fast food world — becoming the second-largest restaurant chain in the world last year — it's unsurprising that so many celebrities have a go-to Starbucks order that they've memorized by heart. For influencer and pop star Addison Rae, that favorite drink is none other than a venti Pink Drink, an item that originated as a part of Starbucks' secret menu before becoming officially served by the chain starting in 2017.

However, Rae doesn't just get the standard Pink Drink and call it a day; the influencer instead asks for the drink with no strawberries and light ice. This leaves the drink's remaining ingredients — namely, Starbucks' strawberry acai refresher mix and coconut milk — to take center stage. In fact, this version of the Pink Drink is akin to a fresh version of the ready-to-drink Starbucks Pink Drink, which is known for having a stronger flavor due to the lack of ice and frozen strawberries within it.