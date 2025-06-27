Here's Addison Rae's Favorite Starbucks Order
Considering just how much Starbucks has become a staple of the fast food world — becoming the second-largest restaurant chain in the world last year — it's unsurprising that so many celebrities have a go-to Starbucks order that they've memorized by heart. For influencer and pop star Addison Rae, that favorite drink is none other than a venti Pink Drink, an item that originated as a part of Starbucks' secret menu before becoming officially served by the chain starting in 2017.
However, Rae doesn't just get the standard Pink Drink and call it a day; the influencer instead asks for the drink with no strawberries and light ice. This leaves the drink's remaining ingredients — namely, Starbucks' strawberry acai refresher mix and coconut milk — to take center stage. In fact, this version of the Pink Drink is akin to a fresh version of the ready-to-drink Starbucks Pink Drink, which is known for having a stronger flavor due to the lack of ice and frozen strawberries within it.
What is Addison Rae's go-to sandwich from Starbucks?
Rae's favorite Starbucks drink was first revealed during a TikTok made by Mackenzie Turner in 2020, where the TikToker ate some of the ultra-popular influencer's favorite foods. When asked about her Starbucks order by Turner, Rae added that she also gets a bacon and gouda breakfast sandwich — a modification of the official Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich — alongside her go-to drink from the Seattle-based restaurant chain.
Rae's sandwich of choice is a slightly polarizing one, with some finding the item (and Starbucks' breakfast sandwiches in general) quite underwhelming. Nevertheless, the two Starbucks items pair quite well together as the sweetness of the drink balances well with the savoriness of the sandwich. Ultimately, Addison Rae's go-to order comes out to around $12, though the price may vary depending on what location you're visiting. While some might think this price point is a bit much for just two items, it's still a far cry from the most expensive single drink you can order from Starbucks at this time — the Venti Matcha Crème Frappuccino with every add-on possible — which costs nearly $45 in total.