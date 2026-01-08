Review: Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls Should Have You Running To Your Local Restaurant
Since peaches are typically a fruit that tastes best in the summer, their ripening season is certainly a long way off. Nevertheless, Arby's has brought this delectable flavor to its dessert menu with Peach Cobbler Rolls. The treat hit the menu right at the beginning of 2026, just in time for you to begin missing your favorite fruit pies from the holiday season. It's a welcome addition to the fast food dessert landscape, but is it actually any good?
Admittedly, it's been quite some time since I enjoyed a meal at Arby's, so the new offering felt like the perfect excuse to go back. During my meal, I aimed to discover whether the Peach Cobbler Rolls are something you should try or let fade out of the season without sampling. To make this judgment call, I considered both texture and flavor. I hoped for a bite that would seamlessly combine a crunchy and soft texture with a flavor that would be warm and peachy, without feeling like I'm biting into a ripe fruit.
What are Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls?
The Peach Cobbler Rolls join Arby's dessert options. They are crispy rolls surrounding a filling of graham crackers and stewed peachy goodness. The chain incorporates flavors of bourbon vanilla and cinnamon to make them feel like a warm wintery treat.
You can add the Peach Cobbler Rolls onto your typical order or opt to include them in a meal deal that comes with a sandwich and a couple of your favorite Arby's sides. Admittedly, the dessert seems a little out of left field for Arby's, so I recommend approaching it with a rather open mind. Since the rolls are so inexpensive, you're only risking a couple of dollars if you end up not enjoying them. In any case, it's hard not to appreciate an innovative sweet choice like this newest edition from Arby's.
Ingredients and nutritional information
Arby's two-piece Peach Cobbler Rolls are the lightest dessert on the chain's dessert menu. At 350 calories, the treat clocks in 40 calories less than the next lowest item, which is a cherry turnover. The Peach Cobbler Rolls have 16 grams of fat, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of sugar. Those figures account for two rolls, but if you choose to eat only one, your numbers decrease by half: 170 calories, 8 grams of fat, 23 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of sugar.
Arby's shared that the rolls are battered with cinnamon to create a luxurious fruit dessert feel. Noting the cinnamon among the primary ingredients may be concerning considering it's the peach flavor that should prevail with this dessert. Nevertheless, I found the cinnamon to blend well with the rest of the ingredients rather than stand out like it can with other baked goods. Each roll is stuffed with peaches, bourbon vanilla, and graham crackers. The chain also uses real butter, nutmeg, and a little lemon to help balance everything out.
Availability and pricing
Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls hit restaurants on January 6. When asked how long the dessert might be on the menu, one Arby's team member said that it was seasonal and would be available until it runs out. Therefore, if the rolls become popular, they could run out faster.
I ordered them as an à la carte addition to my meal. The two rolls were $2.99 at my location. You can also get them through the Arby's Meat & 3 Box. For $7.99, the deal includes your choice of a Classic Roast Beef or Crispy Chicken Sandwich with three sides: a small fry, two-piece mozzarella sticks, and a single Peach Cobbler Roll. This fast food value menu also includes a small drink. If you're looking to get a wide sampling of different sides, this is a solid move, but the deal only includes one Peach Cobbler Roll. I would personally prefer to add two as an à la carte addition.
Taste test: Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls
When I ordered the Peach Cobbler Rolls, the cashier mentioned that they were very good. Based on the ingredients I'd seen for this little dessert, I was all the more excited to try it. The first taste revealed a stewed, sweetened, spiced, fruity bite that was very enjoyable. These certainly aren't crisp peaches. They're much softer, like the kind that have been stewing for ages in a cozy kitchen before being wrapped up. The combination of the crispy roll with the soft inside makes for an enjoyable bite that is the perfect texture.
I found these rolls a tad on the small side and could imagine them rolled in a little sugar to be even better. Initially, I thought I tasted apple, but that must have been the cinnamon, which was present enough to suggest apple cinnamon flavors. Still, the roll itself was truly peachy as I continued munching.
Verdict: Are Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls worth a try?
If the leftover crumbs from our tasting were any indication, I definitely think these Peach Cobbler Rolls are worth a try. It was simply not the kind of treat you expect from a fast food restaurant, and I was very impressed by the flavors and texture. It's the perfect à la carte addition to your meal. It wasn't a heavy dessert by any means, but it scratches that post-holiday itch of already missing warm pies (but knowing they're simply falling out of season).
While I did not sample the Meat & 3 Box deal, I imagine the roll would simply feel too small, since you only get one with the offer. Instead, add them to your favorite meal for just a few extra dollars. You'll be pleased to have two instead of one. I certainly hope this is one Arby's menu item that makes a comeback each year.
Methodology
To assess whether these Peach Cobbler Rolls are worth your time, I added them as an à la carte option to an order stuffed with some of the unhealthiest items on the Arby's menu and the absolute best Arby's side. I wanted to know whether the dessert's texture and flavor would be an enjoyable addition to the meal, which would ultimately answer the question of whether you should give it a try. I mostly considered the factors of texture and flavor in making my decision. For texture, I expected a balance between crispy exterior and soft interior. For flavor, I hoped for a bite that would be flaky but not too fluffy. It should taste something like a pie or cobbler, as the name suggests.