Review: Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls Should Have You Running To Your Local Restaurant

Since peaches are typically a fruit that tastes best in the summer, their ripening season is certainly a long way off. Nevertheless, Arby's has brought this delectable flavor to its dessert menu with Peach Cobbler Rolls. The treat hit the menu right at the beginning of 2026, just in time for you to begin missing your favorite fruit pies from the holiday season. It's a welcome addition to the fast food dessert landscape, but is it actually any good?

Admittedly, it's been quite some time since I enjoyed a meal at Arby's, so the new offering felt like the perfect excuse to go back. During my meal, I aimed to discover whether the Peach Cobbler Rolls are something you should try or let fade out of the season without sampling. To make this judgment call, I considered both texture and flavor. I hoped for a bite that would seamlessly combine a crunchy and soft texture with a flavor that would be warm and peachy, without feeling like I'm biting into a ripe fruit.