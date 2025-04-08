The Unhealthiest Items On The Menu At Arby's

When you drop by a restaurant like Arby's, chowing down on a super nutritious meal probably isn't at the top of your priority list. The chain is renowned for its hefty stacks of indulgent meat — particularly its roast beef sandwiches, which have even managed to win over professional foodies such as Alton Brown — and isn't exactly known for selling healthy, nutrient-heavy fare. However, like all fast-food chains, not all of these offerings are built equal. Some items from Arby's are packed with more sodium, saturated fat, and sugar than others, with some exceeding your recommended intake in several categories.

Of course, there's space for indulgence in every balanced diet. We're not calling out Arby's unhealthiest items to suggest that you skip them forever. At the same time, we're not suggesting that the Arby's menu items missing from this list are by any means healthy — just that those items aren't quite as lacking in nutritional substance as those that did make the cut. If you are curious about which Arby's items will put the biggest dent in your nutritional values, we did the legwork to figure out the worst of the bunch. From burgers and fries to cookies and shakes, these are the unhealthiest items on the Arby's menu.