Most of us can agree that fast food can be darned delicious. Not only is it convenient, but its flavors are often addictive. As you may know, the taste of fast food is bolstered by the amount of sodium present in the recipe. But considering that the American Heart Association recommends that the average person consume no more than 1,500-2,300 milligrams per day, with the preference being on the lower end of that scale, there are times when these sodium levels can reach dangerous heights.

Seasoned patties, salted bacon, crispy fried chicken fillets, and even seemingly innocent deli meats all play a role in how salty a fast food sandwich can be. In the upcoming post, we're exploring the sodium content in the sandwiches from some of the most popular fast food chains and ranking the saltiest finds numerically from least to greatest.

From popular burger chains to often frequented cafés, we've uncovered some shocking truths concerning the sodium content in some of your favorite sandwiches. Join us as we reveal 16 saltiest sandwiches you'll find at fast food chains.