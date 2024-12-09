16 Saltiest Sandwiches You'll Find At Fast Food Chains
Most of us can agree that fast food can be darned delicious. Not only is it convenient, but its flavors are often addictive. As you may know, the taste of fast food is bolstered by the amount of sodium present in the recipe. But considering that the American Heart Association recommends that the average person consume no more than 1,500-2,300 milligrams per day, with the preference being on the lower end of that scale, there are times when these sodium levels can reach dangerous heights.
Seasoned patties, salted bacon, crispy fried chicken fillets, and even seemingly innocent deli meats all play a role in how salty a fast food sandwich can be. In the upcoming post, we're exploring the sodium content in the sandwiches from some of the most popular fast food chains and ranking the saltiest finds numerically from least to greatest.
From popular burger chains to often frequented cafés, we've uncovered some shocking truths concerning the sodium content in some of your favorite sandwiches. Join us as we reveal 16 saltiest sandwiches you'll find at fast food chains.
McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is an offering that features a 100% beef patty, onion, pickles, applewood bacon, mustard, and ketchup, all atop a sesame seed bun. Although people seem to love this Mickey D's offering, it is one of the saltiest burgers featured on McDonald's menu. Sandwiches featuring bacon are often higher in sodium, and though McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese isn't the saltiest offender on our list, the stats are still pretty bad.
Since the American Heart Association recommends the average person consumes no more than 1,500-2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, it's concerning that McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese contains 1,470 milligrams of sodium – and that's even without the salty fries. Even if this burger were the only item you consumed the entire day, you'd still be at nearly 100% of your daily recommended value, or well over half of it if you're shooting for the higher end of the sodium intake recommendation.
In-N-Out Double Double with Onion
An offering from the fast food restaurants that celebrity chef Julia Child truly loved, the In-N-Out Double Double with Onion is one of the chain's saltiest sandwich grabs. With cheese, lettuce, onion, In-N-Out burger sauce, and no bacon anywhere in sight, this California fast food favorite still manages to climb the ranks in salt content, offering customers not just incredible flavor but also a sodium-packed sammie to savor.
It contains as much as 1,660 milligrams of sodium, putting it well within the range of your recommended sodium intake for the whole day. And while an occasional sample of this salty burger probably won't hurt, repeated consumption of a sandwich like this will put you at greater risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, and other health problems in the future. Want fries with that? It'll cost you an extra 150 milligrams, rocketing sodium levels to even higher totals.
Chick-fil-A Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
Chick-fil-A has a Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast; it's hearty, delicious, and of course, very salty. The sandwich comes with a fried chicken breast stacked on a flaky biscuit and accentuated by the addition of savory eggs and cheese. As delicious as this filling sandwich is, it clocks in at 1,870 milligrams of sodium per sandwich, which is a ridiculous amount of sodium when compared to the recommended daily value guidelines.
Nixing the egg and cheese does reduce the amount of sodium in the sandwich a bit, as a standard Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit contains 1,510 milligrams of it, but even this sandwich yields a salty bite. Adding to that a side of hash browns only makes things worse, as they contain 440 milligrams of sodium per serving. All in all, though this Chick-fil-A offering is a stellar breakfast grab according to fans, its Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is certainly one of the saltiest fast food sandwiches out there.
Wendy's Big Bacon Triple Classic Cheeseburger
Just one look at the Wendy's Big Bacon Triple Classic Cheeseburger has us feeling full, and judging by its nutrition facts, you'll get more than you bargained for when scarfing this one down. The Wendy's Big Bacon Triple Classic Cheeseburger contains three beef patties stacked with tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, bacon strips, and three pieces of melty cheese.
Aside from the obnoxious amount of fat, calories, and cholesterol in the burger, you'll also get a heaping dose of salt. Eating this colossal-sized grab will get you 1,850 milligrams of sodium, only 450 milligrams away from your recommended daily salt intake. Adding a basic small fry will earn you 420 milligrams more, making for a grand total of 2,270 milligrams of sodium for the entire meal — and that's only if you're okay with ordering a small fry. Needless to say, Wendy's Big Bacon Triple Classic Cheeseburger is one of the saltier burgers on fast food menus; sadly, there's worse offenders to come.
Jersey Mike's Club Supreme Sub
Jersey Mike's Club Supreme is stacked with roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss, and mayo, and is very delicious if we do say so ourselves. Still, its sodium content has us doing a double take. We struggled as to where to place this one on the salty sandwich ranking list, since the amount of sodium you'll ingest with the Jersey Mike's Club Supreme depends on the size you order. Since most meager appetites would likely do just fine with a "regular," we'll report it first at 1,977 milligrams per sub.
And while 1,977 milligrams of sodium per Club Supreme at Jersey Mike's is ridiculous, it isn't nearly as bad as consuming the "giant" version. According to employees, it isn't uncommon to see people with big appetites sitting down to enjoy giant-sized subs in one sitting. If that's you, we've got bad news: eating a whole Club Sub will get you 3,534 milligrams per sub. Ouch.
Super Sonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger
If you've got a hankering for a decent bacon burger offering, the Super Sonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger is a good pick, albeit very salty. The first contender on the list to top the 2,000 milligrams mark, this burger rings in at 2,000 milligrams of sodium even. It comes stacked with two burger patties, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, and even comes with a couple strips of sodium-rich bacon.
As usual, this bacon-lined burger proves saltier than many sandwiches on the Sonic menu, which is expected. Still, at 2,000 milligrams of sodium without fries, this hardly makes for a healthy sandwich. And considering 2,300 milligrams is the limit per day as set forth by the American Heart Association, consuming this option won't give you much wiggle room for the additional salt you'll encounter in other meals. As a result, though tempting, consuming a Super Sonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger on the regular might not be such a good idea.
Subway's The Beast Sub
With a ½ pound of meat layered upon a 6-inch sub, you knew this one was going to spell trouble. Indeed, Subway's The Beast Sub is a force to be reckoned with, encompassing all sorts of delicious meats, including pepperoni, ham, turkey, roast beef, and more. And though this sammie is the ultimate option for banishing hunger, it isn't such a great choice for your health. Subway's The Beast Sub is chock full of salt, with a 6-inch sub containing as much as 2,080 milligrams of sodium. The saddest part? Those of you who like to order footlong subs to enjoy throughout the day will incur a frightening 4,160 milligrams of sodium by the time you've taken your last bite.
Regardless of how hungry you feel, we aren't sure Subway's The Beast Sub is the best for frequent consumption. Limit your intake to every once in a while to lower your chances of sodium-related health risks in the future.
Burger King Bacon King Cheeseburger
When ranking which of Burger King's burgers are better than others, the Bacon King earned great marks from us. The sandwich comes with two fresh beef patties, American cheese, ketchup, mayonnaise, and of course, a good portion of fried bacon. Like most of the bacon sandwiches mentioned on the list, the Bacon King on Burger King's menu is one of the saltiest grabs you'll find at the establishment. At 2,270 milligrams of sodium, this pick will get you close to your maximum daily recommended value of 2,300 milligrams, leaving you only approximately 30 milligrams to spare.
As far as side dishes go, though Burger King's delicious Pickle Fries may or may not still be available at a location near you, their regular fries are always a good choice. But keep in mind that ordering a side of them will likely put you up and over your sodium count for the day, as even the smallest order contains over 200 mg sodium per serving. No matter how you slice it, eating a Bacon King sandwich at Burger King is an unbelievably salty fast-food choice.
Carl's Jr. Monster Biscuit
If you aren't yet acquainted with the "Monster" biscuit sold at Carl's Jr., allow us to fill you in. As its name would suggest, the Carl's Jr. Monster Biscuit comes stacked with all kinds of goodness, but its stats are monstrously concerning when it comes to sodium content. At 2,420 milligrams of sodium per sandwich, it's over the 2,300 milligrams daily recommendation.
So, what exactly makes this breakfast grab so salty? Not only does it feature the bacon that we know tends to drive sodium stats, but it also contains a sausage patty, two types of cheese, and two eggs atop a savory biscuit. Though it sounds delicious, its high sodium content is alarming. In fact, it packs enough salt to start potential problems with your kidneys. But don't worry — if you must go for a sandwich, the bacon and egg biscuit fares a little better at 1,730 milligrams of sodium. That being said, even that amount of sodium is way too much. Ultimately, whether you snag the Carl's Jr. Monster Biscuit is up to you, but you've been warned; though undoubtedly filling, this salty pick could do a number on your health.
Whataburger Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich
One of America's favorite regional fast food chains, Whataburger has been serving up burgers in the South for quite some time. And though the restaurant typically flips up burger fare to serve to eager patrons, its Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich is one of the options that seems to get people the most excited, even if it does leave them with a dry mouth. The Whataburger Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich boasts a whopping 2,430 milligrams of sodium per sandwich, meaning this order on its own would have you over the maximum amount of sodium recommended for the average person. Compared to a simple beef Whataburger, the Whataburger Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich has nearly double the salt, easily making it one of the most sodium-packed sandwiches you'll find on the Whataburger menu.
At this point, getting a side dish won't make things any better, but if it matters to you, you'd be better off pairing the Whataburger Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich with fries rather than onion rings. A Whataburger medium fry comes with 260 milligrams of sodium, while an order of medium onion rings gets you as much as 430 milligrams. Needless to say, these Whataburger picks are best left for a once-in-a-while treat — and that's if you choose to eat them at all.
Arby's Half Pound Beef and Cheddar Sandwich
A sandwich that puts you up and over 2,500 milligrams of sodium in a single sitting? Yep, they've managed to do it over at Arby's. The Half Pound Beef and Cheddar Sandwich is one of the reasons you might want to think twice about ordering at Arby's, especially if you find yourself making a beeline for this fast food drive-thru often.
Sadly, this sandwich contains 2,530 milligrams of sodium, which is a dangerously high amount for anyone to consume. According to the CDC, most Americans already consume too much sodium at close to 3,300 milligrams a day. Sandwiches like this only perpetuate the problem, taking you over your daily recommended sodium amount, especially when paired with a side dish. Call us salty, but Arby's Half Pound Beef and Cheddar Sandwich — though a classic — is a sodium-laden sandwich we think you ought to avoid.
Arby's Classic French Dip and Swiss Sandwich
Another salty Arby's sandwich? Yes, only this time, the stats are a bit worse. The Arby's Classic French Dip and Swiss Sandwich is a unique fast food offering that comes with roast beef and Swiss, along with a side of au jus for a tasty experience you won't find at most fast food joints.
Despite its novelty, the amount of salt you'll encounter when eating the Arby's Classic French Dip and Swiss Sandwich is hardly worth it. Clocking in at 2,550 milligrams of sodium, the Arby's Classic French Dip and Swiss Sandwich is yet another one of Arby's concerning salty sandwich grabs. Don't forget that at Arby's, a small order of the company's famous curly fries delivers a whopping 570 milligrams of sodium. It isn't worth it folks; try searching the menu for lower sodium options instead.
Hardee's Monster Burger
If you thought the Carl's Jr. Monster Biscuit was salty, wait until you get a load of this. Despite the fact that both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's share similar offerings, there is a difference between the two restaurants. Even so, both have "Monster" sandwiches, though Hardee's offering is a burger, rather than a breakfast bite. So, why has it made our list? Hardee's Monster Burger sounds like a great option for big appetites, but it isn't much of an awesome grab when it comes to sodium.
One Hardee's Monster Burger contains 2,580 milligrams of sodium, making it yet another horrendously salty grab. It makes sense, though; with two quarter-pounder beef patties, three slices of cheese, mayo, and the generous quantity of four slices of bacon, one could only assume that this sandwich would be one of the saltiest out there. By the way, making this burger a part of a combo meal makes matters that much worse; there's 600 milligrams of sodium in the small fry alone.
Panera Bacon Turkey Bravo
We're saddened to have to tell you this, but your beloved Bacon Turkey Bravo from Panera is a no-go in terms of salt content. If you've ever had a Bacon Turkey Bravo, you know how scrumptious this sandwich can be. And though one might think of Panera as a more health-conscious pick when compared to other fast food joints like McDonald's, the truth is that the establishment has some of the saltiest sandwiches out there — and the Turkey Bacon Bravo is living proof.
Expect to get as much as 2,830 milligrams of sodium in the Panera Bacon Turkey Bravo, not including a side of chips. And though a brief glance at the sandwich would only reveal turkey meat and bacon piled high with fresh veggies like tomato and lettuce atop tomato basil bread, the numbers don't lie. When consumed too often, this turkey sandwich could do more damage to your health in terms of high sodium than even some of the greasiest burgers on this list. Thus, Panera's not only lowering standards to potentially skimp on costs, but is offering sandwiches with salt content that could potentially put your health at risk.
Rally's/Checkers Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher
Rally's and Checkers are the same restaurant functioning under different names, and yes, both sell the upcoming salt-bomb of a sandwich. Rally's Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher gets its name from all its deliciously crunchy ingredients, including the breaded chicken fillet, crunchy onion tanglers, and, you guessed it, crispy strips of bacon. Of course, all that flavor's going to come with some serious salt added and, sure enough, we were bewildered by the amount of sodium found in this fast food grab. Rally's Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher has a shocking 3,040 milligrams of sodium in it, far exceeding your daily recommended dose of 2,300 milligrams.
And that's not all. We were saddened to see that adding even the smallest fry option to your order will increase this already painfully high sodium count by 870 milligrams and a medium fry by 1,110 milligrams. And while we're not here to harp on the sodium in the fries, what we can tell you is that knocking back a Rally's Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher combo meal is risky business.
Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan
We suppose Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan sub isn't called huge for no reason, but its size isn't the only thing taking us aback. This hearty sandwich from Jimmy John's features all the savory meats you could ever want, including salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef, all of which comes at a hefty price. A simple 8-inch J.J. Gargantuan sub contains 3,870 milligrams of sodium.
Yes, you heard that right. With that much salt, you could have downed two of the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Bacon sandwiches we mentioned earlier and still not manage to consume as much salt as contained in one of these bad boys. Craving more food? Eating a 16-inch Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan, even if split up over the course of an entire day, will earn you 7,750 milligrams of sodium.
We can't make this up, folks. Be careful when consuming this meaty sub option, and bear in mind that any meal that's more than triple the recommended daily value probably deserves a second thought.